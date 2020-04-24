Netflix, Hulu and Disney+: See All the Titles Coming in May

The streaming wars are heating up, and the new rush of content coming in May proves it. With established streamers like Netflix and Hulu competing against newcomer Disney+, which launched in November, subscribers are being treated to dozens of new additions every month, and each streaming service has something special to offer. Thankfully, access to the new titles won’t put you out too much. With three separate plans, Netflix costs $8.99 per month for the basic plan (no high definition and can only be watched on one screen), $12.99 per month for its standard plan, (HD streaming and two screens), and $15.99 for the premium plan (4k viewing and four screens). Hulu, meanwhile, costs $5.99 per month for the ad-based basic plan and $11.99 per month for the ad-free premium plan. Disney+ proves to be the cheaper of the two option, costing just $6.99 per month. All of the new additions, which number in the hundreds and cover both film and TV series, come amid a trying time, as the coronavirus pandemic has forced many to remain indoors. As a result, many are resorting to streaming platforms for entertainment. Keep scrolling to see what titles are coming to some of the streaming services next month.

Netflix – Movies Avail. May 1:

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

All Day and a Night

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story

Den of Thieves

For Colored Girls

Fun with Dick & Jane

Get In

I Am Divine

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Material

Mrs. Serial Killer

Sinister

Song of the Sea

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Half Of It

The Heartbreak Kid

The Patriot

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow

Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Urban Cowboy

What a Girl Wants

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory Avail. May 4:

Arctic Dogs Avail. May 8:

House at the End of the Street Avail. May 11:

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics Avail. May 13:

The Wrong Missy Avail. May 15:

District 9

I Love You, Stupid Avail. May 16:

Public Enemies

United 93 Avail. May 17:

Soul Surfer Avail. May 19:

Trumbo Avail. May 22:

Just Go With It

Rebelión de los Godinez

The Lovebirds Avail. May 25:

Ne Zha

Norm of the North: Family Vacation

Uncut Gems Avail. May 27:

I'm No Longer Here

The Lincoln Lawyer Avail. May 28:

La corazonada Avail. May 31:

High Strung Free Dance

Netflix – Series TBD:

Blood & Water

Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person in the Room

Mystic Pop-up Bar

Supergirl: Season 5 Avail. May 1:

Almost Happy

Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy

Hollywood

Into the Night

Masha and the Bear: Season 4

Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2

Monthly Girls' Nozaki Kun: Season 1

Reckoning: Season 1 Avail. May 5:

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill Avail. May 6:

Workin' Moms: Season 4 Avail. May 7:

Scissor Seven: Season 2 Avail. May 8:

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt

Dead to Me: Season 2

Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2

The Eddy

The Hollow: Season 2

Valeria Avail. May 9:

Charmed: Season 2

Grey's Anatomy: Season 16 Avail. May 11:

Bordertown: Season 3

Trial By Media Avail. May 12:

True: Terrific Tales

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend Avail. May 14:

Riverdale: Season 4 Avail. May 15:

Chichipatos

Inhuman Resources

Magic for Humans: Season 3

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5

White Lines Avail. May 16:

La reina de Indias y el conquistador Avail. May 18:

The Big Flower Fight Avail. May 19:

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything

Sweet Magnolias Avail. May 20:

Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall

The Flash: Season 6 Avail. May 22:

Control Z

History 101

Selling Sunset: Season 2

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2 Avail. May 23:

Dynasty: Season 3 Avail. May 26:

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas Avail. May 28:

Dorohedoro Avail. May 29:

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3

Space Force

Hulu – Movies Avail. May 1:

A Life Less Ordinary

Aeon Flux

Assassination Tango

Batman Begins

Billy the Kid

Brick Mansions

Crooked Hearts

Demolition Man

Escape from Alcatraz

Friday the 13th - Part III

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter

Gloria

GoodFellas

Harry Benson: Shoot First

House of D

Megamind

Men With Brooms

Molly

Monster House

Mutant Species

Pathology

Planet 51

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

Sands of Iwo Jima

Slums of Beverly Hills

Some Kind of Hero

Soul Food

Sprung

Strategic Air Command

Tamara

Tank Girl

The Conjuring

The Dark Knight

The Graduate

The Green Mile

The Patriot

The Whistle Blower

Treasure Hounds

Universal Soldier

Walking Tall Avail. May 8:

Spaceship Earth Avail. May 15:

It's a Disaster Avail. May 19:

Like Crazy

Trial by Fire Avail. May 22:

Painter and the Thief

Premature

Rocketman

Top End Wedding Avail. May 25:

The Tracker Avail. May 26:

I Still Believe Avail. May 29:

Disappearance at Clifton Hill

Hulu – Series Avail. May 1:

Bloom: Season 2 Avail. May 5:

Vikings: Season 6A Avail. May 8:

Into the Dark: Delivered

Solar Opposites Avail. May 12:

The Happy Days of Garry Marshall: Special Avail. May 15:

73 Questions: Season 2

Andy Explores: Season 1

Beat Bobby Flay: Seasons 8 – 9

Caribbean Life: Season 15

Chopped: Seasons 37 – 39

Community en Español

Drag Me: Season 1

Epic Conversations: Season 1

Fast N' Loud: Season 15

From the Test Kitchen: Season 1

Gold Rush: Season 8

Handcrafted: Season 1

Iconic Characters: Season 2

It's Alive with Brad: Season 2

Molly Tries: Season 1

Murder in the Heartland: Season 2

On the Market: Season 1

Open Door: Season 2

Property Brothers: Seasons 12 – 13

Ramy: Season 2 (5/29)

Reverse Engineering: Season 1

Street Outlaws: Complete Seasons 8 – 9

The Great

The Great Food Truck Race: Seasons 8 – 9

The Little Couple: Seasons 13 – 14

Worst Cooks in America: Season 14 Avail. May 19:

Story Of The Soaps: Special Avail. May 20:

Ultimate Tag Avail. May 22:

Holey Moley: Season 2

To Tell The Truth: Season 5 Avail. May 28:

Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 7

Disney+ – Movies Avail. May 1:

Bride of Boogedy

George of the Jungle

Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco

Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey

How to Play Baseball

In Beaver Valley

Nature’s Half Acre

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Prowlers of the Everglades

Secrets of the Zoe: Tampa

Secrets of the Zoo

Water Birds Avail. May 2:

John Carter Avail. May 15:

Furry Files

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Avail. May 22

Disneyland Goes to the World's Fair

Fantastic Mr. Fox

Hello, Dolly!

The Boys: The Sherman Brothers' Story Avail. May 29

Mickey and the Seal

The Moon-Spinners