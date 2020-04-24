Netflix, Hulu and Disney+: See All the Titles Coming in May
The streaming wars are heating up, and the new rush of content coming in May proves it. With established streamers like Netflix and Hulu competing against newcomer Disney+, which launched in November, subscribers are being treated to dozens of new additions every month, and each streaming service has something special to offer.
Thankfully, access to the new titles won’t put you out too much. With three separate plans, Netflix costs $8.99 per month for the basic plan (no high definition and can only be watched on one screen), $12.99 per month for its standard plan, (HD streaming and two screens), and $15.99 for the premium plan (4k viewing and four screens). Hulu, meanwhile, costs $5.99 per month for the ad-based basic plan and $11.99 per month for the ad-free premium plan. Disney+ proves to be the cheaper of the two option, costing just $6.99 per month.
All of the new additions, which number in the hundreds and cover both film and TV series, come amid a trying time, as the coronavirus pandemic has forced many to remain indoors. As a result, many are resorting to streaming platforms for entertainment. Keep scrolling to see what titles are coming to some of the streaming services next month.
Netflix – Movies
Avail. May 1:
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
All Day and a Night
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
Den of Thieves
For Colored Girls
Fun with Dick & Jane
Get In
I Am Divine
Jarhead
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
Jarhead 3: The Siege
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Material
Mrs. Serial Killer
Sinister
Song of the Sea
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Half Of It
The Heartbreak Kid
The Patriot
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Urban Cowboy
What a Girl Wants
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Avail. May 4:
Arctic Dogs
Avail. May 8:
House at the End of the Street
Avail. May 11:
Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics
Avail. May 13:
The Wrong Missy
Avail. May 15:
District 9
I Love You, Stupid
Avail. May 16:
Public Enemies
United 93
Avail. May 17:
Soul Surfer
Avail. May 19:
Trumbo
Avail. May 22:
Just Go With It
Rebelión de los Godinez
The Lovebirds
Avail. May 25:
Ne Zha
Norm of the North: Family Vacation
Uncut Gems
Avail. May 27:
I'm No Longer Here
The Lincoln Lawyer
Avail. May 28:
La corazonada
Avail. May 31:
High Strung Free Dance
Netflix – Series
TBD:
Blood & Water
Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person in the Room
Mystic Pop-up Bar
Supergirl: Season 5
Avail. May 1:
Almost Happy
Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy
Hollywood
Into the Night
Masha and the Bear: Season 4
Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2
Monthly Girls' Nozaki Kun: Season 1
Reckoning: Season 1
Avail. May 5:
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill
Avail. May 6:
Workin' Moms: Season 4
Avail. May 7:
Scissor Seven: Season 2
Avail. May 8:
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt
Dead to Me: Season 2
Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2
Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2
The Eddy
The Hollow: Season 2
Valeria
Avail. May 9:
Charmed: Season 2
Grey's Anatomy: Season 16
Avail. May 11:
Bordertown: Season 3
Trial By Media
Avail. May 12:
True: Terrific Tales
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend
Avail. May 14:
Riverdale: Season 4
Avail. May 15:
Chichipatos
Inhuman Resources
Magic for Humans: Season 3
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5
White Lines
Avail. May 16:
La reina de Indias y el conquistador
Avail. May 18:
The Big Flower Fight
Avail. May 19:
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything
Sweet Magnolias
Avail. May 20:
Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall
The Flash: Season 6
Avail. May 22:
Control Z
History 101
Selling Sunset: Season 2
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2
Avail. May 23:
Dynasty: Season 3
Avail. May 26:
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
Avail. May 28:
Dorohedoro
Avail. May 29:
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3
Space Force
Hulu – Movies
Avail. May 1:
A Life Less Ordinary
Aeon Flux
Assassination Tango
Batman Begins
Billy the Kid
Brick Mansions
Crooked Hearts
Demolition Man
Escape from Alcatraz
Friday the 13th - Part III
Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter
Gloria
GoodFellas
Harry Benson: Shoot First
House of D
Megamind
Men With Brooms
Molly
Monster House
Mutant Species
Pathology
Planet 51
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
Sands of Iwo Jima
Slums of Beverly Hills
Some Kind of Hero
Soul Food
Sprung
Strategic Air Command
Tamara
Tank Girl
The Conjuring
The Dark Knight
The Graduate
The Green Mile
The Patriot
The Whistle Blower
Treasure Hounds
Universal Soldier
Walking Tall
Avail. May 8:
Spaceship Earth
Avail. May 15:
It's a Disaster
Avail. May 19:
Like Crazy
Trial by Fire
Avail. May 22:
Painter and the Thief
Premature
Rocketman
Top End Wedding
Avail. May 25:
The Tracker
Avail. May 26:
I Still Believe
Avail. May 29:
Disappearance at Clifton Hill
Hulu – Series
Avail. May 1:
Bloom: Season 2
Avail. May 5:
Vikings: Season 6A
Avail. May 8:
Into the Dark: Delivered
Solar Opposites
Avail. May 12:
The Happy Days of Garry Marshall: Special
Avail. May 15:
73 Questions: Season 2
Andy Explores: Season 1
Beat Bobby Flay: Seasons 8 – 9
Caribbean Life: Season 15
Chopped: Seasons 37 – 39
Community en Español
Drag Me: Season 1
Epic Conversations: Season 1
Fast N' Loud: Season 15
From the Test Kitchen: Season 1
Gold Rush: Season 8
Handcrafted: Season 1
Iconic Characters: Season 2
It's Alive with Brad: Season 2
Molly Tries: Season 1
Murder in the Heartland: Season 2
On the Market: Season 1
Open Door: Season 2
Property Brothers: Seasons 12 – 13
Ramy: Season 2 (5/29)
Reverse Engineering: Season 1
Street Outlaws: Complete Seasons 8 – 9
The Great
The Great Food Truck Race: Seasons 8 – 9
The Little Couple: Seasons 13 – 14
Worst Cooks in America: Season 14
Avail. May 19:
Story Of The Soaps: Special
Avail. May 20:
Ultimate Tag
Avail. May 22:
Holey Moley: Season 2
To Tell The Truth: Season 5
Avail. May 28:
Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 7
Disney+ – Movies
Avail. May 1:
Bride of Boogedy
George of the Jungle
Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco
Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey
How to Play Baseball
In Beaver Valley
Nature’s Half Acre
Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
Prowlers of the Everglades
Secrets of the Zoe: Tampa
Secrets of the Zoo
Water Birds
Avail. May 2:
John Carter
Avail. May 15:
Furry Files
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Avail. May 22
Disneyland Goes to the World's Fair
Fantastic Mr. Fox
Hello, Dolly!
The Boys: The Sherman Brothers' Story
Avail. May 29
Mickey and the Seal
The Moon-Spinners
Disney+ – Series
Avail. May 1:
Awesome Animals: Season 1
Be Our Chef (episodes airing weekly)
Birth of Europe: Season 1
Buried Secrets of the Bible with Albert Lin: Season 1
CAR SOS: Seasons 1 – 7
Disney Family Sundays (episodes airing weekly)
Disney Kirby Buckets: Seasons 1 - 3
Lost Treasures of Egypt: Season 1
Love & Vets: Season 1
One Day At Disney (episodes airing weekly)
Prairie Dog Manor: Season 1
Primal Survivor: Seasons 1 - 4
Prop Culture: Season 1
Star Wars: The Clone Wars (episodes airing weekly)
Survive the Tribe: Season 1
United States of Animals: Season 1
Unlikely Animal Friends: Season 3
Avail. May 2:
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian
Avail. May 4:
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian (episodes airing weekly)
Avail. May 8:
Disney Family Sundays (episodes airing weekly)
Disney Insider (episodes airing weekly)
Avail. May 15:
It's A Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer (episodes airing weekly)
Avail. May 22:
Disney Just Roll with It: Season 1
Disney Mech-X4: Seasons 1 - 2
Disney Vampirina: Season 2
Heartland Docs, DVM: Season 1
Marvel's Future Adventures: Season 2
The Big Fib: Season 1 (all episodes available 5/22)
Avail. May 29:
Disney Doc McStuffins: Season 5
Disney Gabby Duran & the Unsittables: Season 1
Disney The Evermoor Chronicles: Seasons 1 - 2
Violetta: Season 2