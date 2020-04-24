Netflix, Hulu and Disney+: See All the Titles Coming in May

By Allison Schonter

The streaming wars are heating up, and the new rush of content coming in May proves it. With established streamers like Netflix and Hulu competing against newcomer Disney+, which launched in November, subscribers are being treated to dozens of new additions every month, and each streaming service has something special to offer.

Thankfully, access to the new titles won’t put you out too much. With three separate plans, Netflix costs $8.99 per month for the basic plan (no high definition and can only be watched on one screen), $12.99 per month for its standard plan, (HD streaming and two screens), and $15.99 for the premium plan (4k viewing and four screens). Hulu, meanwhile, costs $5.99 per month for the ad-based basic plan and $11.99 per month for the ad-free premium plan. Disney+ proves to be the cheaper of the two option, costing just $6.99 per month.

All of the new additions, which number in the hundreds and cover both film and TV series, come amid a trying time, as the coronavirus pandemic has forced many to remain indoors. As a result, many are resorting to streaming platforms for entertainment. Keep scrolling to see what titles are coming to some of the streaming services next month.

Netflix – Movies

Avail. May 1:
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective 
All Day and a Night 
Back to the Future 
Back to the Future Part II 
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory 
Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story 
Den of Thieves 
For Colored Girls 
Fun with Dick & Jane 
Get In 
I Am Divine 
Jarhead 
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire 
Jarhead 3: The Siege 
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa 
Material 
Mrs. Serial Killer 
Sinister 
Song of the Sea 
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button 
The Half Of It 
The Heartbreak Kid 
The Patriot 
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival 
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow 
Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine 
Underworld 
Underworld: Evolution 
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans 
Urban Cowboy 
What a Girl Wants 
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory 

Avail. May 4:
Arctic Dogs

Avail. May 8:
House at the End of the Street

Avail. May 11:
Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics

Avail. May 13:
The Wrong Missy

Avail. May 15:
District 9
I Love You, Stupid

Avail. May 16:
Public Enemies
United 93

Avail. May 17:
Soul Surfer

Avail. May 19:
Trumbo

Avail. May 22:
Just Go With It 
Rebelión de los Godinez 
The Lovebirds 

Avail. May 25:
Ne Zha 
Norm of the North: Family Vacation 
Uncut Gems 

Avail. May 27:
I'm No Longer Here 
The Lincoln Lawyer 

Avail. May 28:
La corazonada

Avail. May 31:
High Strung Free Dance

Netflix – Series

TBD:
Blood & Water
Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person in the Room
Mystic Pop-up Bar
Supergirl: Season 5

Avail. May 1:
Almost Happy 
Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy 
Hollywood 
Into the Night 
Masha and the Bear: Season 4 
Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2 
Monthly Girls' Nozaki Kun: Season 1 
Reckoning: Season 1 

Avail. May 5:
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill

Avail. May 6:
Workin' Moms: Season 4

Avail. May 7:
Scissor Seven: Season 2

Avail. May 8:
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt 
Dead to Me: Season 2 
Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2 
Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2 
The Eddy 
The Hollow: Season 2 
Valeria 

Avail. May 9:
Charmed: Season 2
Grey's Anatomy: Season 16

Avail. May 11:
Bordertown: Season 3
Trial By Media

Avail. May 12:
True: Terrific Tales
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend

Avail. May 14:
Riverdale: Season 4

Avail. May 15:
Chichipatos 
Inhuman Resources 
Magic for Humans: Season 3 
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5 
White Lines 

Avail. May 16: 
La reina de Indias y el conquistador

Avail. May 18: 
The Big Flower Fight 

Avail. May 19:
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything
Sweet Magnolias

Avail. May 20:
Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall
The Flash: Season 6

Avail. May 22:
Control Z 
History 101 
Selling Sunset: Season 2 
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2 

Avail. May 23:
Dynasty: Season 3

Avail. May 26:
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

Avail. May 28:
Dorohedoro

Avail. May 29:
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3
Space Force

Hulu – Movies

Avail. May 1:
A Life Less Ordinary 
Aeon Flux 
Assassination Tango 
Batman Begins 
Billy the Kid 
Brick Mansions 
Crooked Hearts 
Demolition Man 
Escape from Alcatraz 
Friday the 13th - Part III 
Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter 
Gloria 
GoodFellas 
Harry Benson: Shoot First 
House of D 
Megamind 
Men With Brooms 
Molly 
Monster House 
Mutant Species 
Pathology 
Planet 51 
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown 
Sands of Iwo Jima 
Slums of Beverly Hills 
Some Kind of Hero 
Soul Food 
Sprung 
Strategic Air Command 
Tamara 
Tank Girl 
The Conjuring 
The Dark Knight 
The Graduate 
The Green Mile 
The Patriot 
The Whistle Blower 
Treasure Hounds 
Universal Soldier 
Walking Tall 

Avail. May 8:
Spaceship Earth 

Avail. May 15:
It's a Disaster

Avail. May 19:
Like Crazy
Trial by Fire

Avail. May 22:
Painter and the Thief 
Premature 
Rocketman 
Top End Wedding 

Avail. May 25:
The Tracker

Avail. May 26:
I Still Believe

Avail. May 29:
Disappearance at Clifton Hill

Hulu – Series

Avail. May 1:
Bloom: Season 2

Avail. May 5:
Vikings: Season 6A

Avail. May 8:
Into the Dark: Delivered
Solar Opposites

Avail. May 12:
The Happy Days of Garry Marshall: Special

Avail. May 15:
73 Questions: Season 2 
Andy Explores: Season 1 
Beat Bobby Flay: Seasons 8 – 9 
Caribbean Life: Season 15 
Chopped: Seasons 37 – 39 
Community en Español 
Drag Me: Season 1 
Epic Conversations: Season 1 
Fast N' Loud: Season 15 
From the Test Kitchen: Season 1 
Gold Rush: Season 8 
Handcrafted: Season 1 
Iconic Characters: Season 2 
It's Alive with Brad: Season 2 
Molly Tries: Season 1 
Murder in the Heartland: Season 2 
On the Market: Season 1 
Open Door: Season 2 
Property Brothers: Seasons 12 – 13 
Ramy: Season 2 (5/29)
Reverse Engineering: Season 1 
Street Outlaws: Complete Seasons 8 – 9 
The Great 
The Great Food Truck Race: Seasons 8 – 9 
The Little Couple: Seasons 13 – 14 
Worst Cooks in America: Season 14 

Avail. May 19:
Story Of The Soaps: Special

Avail. May 20:
Ultimate Tag

Avail. May 22:
Holey Moley: Season 2
To Tell The Truth: Season 5

Avail. May 28:
Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 7

Disney+ – Movies

Avail. May 1:
Bride of Boogedy 
George of the Jungle
Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco
Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey
How to Play Baseball
In Beaver Valley
Nature’s Half Acre
Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
Prowlers of the Everglades
Secrets of the Zoe: Tampa
Secrets of the Zoo
Water Birds

Avail. May 2:
John Carter

Avail. May 15:
Furry Files 
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil 

Avail. May 22
Disneyland Goes to the World's Fair
Fantastic Mr. Fox
Hello, Dolly!
The Boys: The Sherman Brothers' Story

Avail. May 29
Mickey and the Seal
The Moon-Spinners

Disney+ – Series

Avail. May 1:
Awesome Animals: Season 1
Be Our Chef (episodes airing weekly)
Birth of Europe: Season 1
Buried Secrets of the Bible with Albert Lin: Season 1
CAR SOS: Seasons 1 – 7
Disney Family Sundays (episodes airing weekly)
Disney Kirby Buckets: Seasons 1 - 3
Lost Treasures of Egypt: Season 1
Love & Vets: Season 1
One Day At Disney (episodes airing weekly)
Prairie Dog Manor: Season 1
Primal Survivor: Seasons 1 - 4
Prop Culture: Season 1
Star Wars: The Clone Wars (episodes airing weekly)
Survive the Tribe: Season 1
United States of Animals: Season 1
Unlikely Animal Friends: Season 3

Avail. May 2:
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian

Avail. May 4:
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian (episodes airing weekly)

Avail. May 8:
Disney Family Sundays (episodes airing weekly)
Disney Insider (episodes airing weekly)

Avail. May 15:
It's A Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer (episodes airing weekly)

Avail. May 22:
Disney Just Roll with It: Season 1
Disney Mech-X4: Seasons 1 - 2
Disney Vampirina: Season 2
Heartland Docs, DVM: Season 1
Marvel's Future Adventures: Season 2
The Big Fib: Season 1 (all episodes available 5/22)

Avail. May 29:
Disney Doc McStuffins: Season 5
Disney Gabby Duran & the Unsittables: Season 1
Disney The Evermoor Chronicles: Seasons 1 - 2
Violetta: Season 2

