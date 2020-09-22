Netflix: How to Download Your Entire Viewing History

✖

Netflix is taking up more and more of daily life these days, and most users never take the time to reflect back on how much they've watched on the streaming service. A little-known feature on Netflix's desktop interface allows you to see not just your recent viewing history, but the history of your entire account. The tip was revealed by the official Netflix U.K. Twitter account earlier this year.

To download your Netflix viewing history, open Netflix.com in a web browser on a laptop or desktop computer. You can open your computer's Netflix app as well, but it will redirect you to a browser. In the upper-right hand corner, click on the your user icon, and in the drop-down menu that appears, click on "Account." In the "Settings" section of this page, you will see two relevant options: "Recent device streaming activity" and "Download your personal information." For your full viewing history going back to the creation of your Netflix account, you'll want to click "Download your personal information."

From here, you will need to submit a request to Netflix for the full history of your account. This should start with an email confirmation — be sure to check your spam folder if you don't see it immediately. Finally, you will be able to see an exhaustive spreadsheet of your time on Netflix.

If nothing else, this list could shed some light on how often you use Netflix and how much time you've poured into home entertainment over the last few years. Some users' history will go back further than others — Netflix launched back in 1997 as a mail service for renting DVDs and Blu-ray discs. It was an early entry into the streaming industry, starting in 2007, and began producing original content in 2013.

Netflix is credited with revolutionizing the entertainment industry in those years, and remains one of the most popular and widely used streaming services in the world — though the field of competitors is still growing rapidly. The company has found some reliable niches in both fresh, engaging content and tried-and-true comfort watches.

For this reason, some Netflix histories may show multiple watch-throughs of The Office or Friends, while others might be full of short-lived, experimental projects that the streamer brought to life. Either way, it will be an interesting trip down memory lane for any dedicated TV or movie fan.

Netflix now offers three plans for subscribers in the U.S. — Basic for $8.99, Standard for $12.99 or Premium for $15.99. The subscription can be canceled or renewed at any time.