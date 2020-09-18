Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (September 18)
Netflix streaming content catalogue is continuing to expand throughout the month of September. This weekend, the streaming giant will be tapping on the breaks when it comes to new additions, keeping the new offerings light at just a total of three new titles headed to the streaming library.
While this weekend’s additions, three of which are Netflix originals, prove to be a lighter offering than in weekend’s past, they join a lengthy list of new titles that were added throughout this week. Beginning on Monday and leading up to the weekend, the streamer stocked more than two dozen new titles, many of which were also original series, films, and specials. This means that subscribers will have more than enough options as they settle in for a relaxing weekend.
Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.
'American Barbecue Showdown'
An epic showdown is coming to Netflix on Friday, Sept. 18. The eight-episode American Barbecue Showdown is a brand new food competition that will find the country's best backyard smokers and competitive barbecuers competing for the title of American Barbecue Champion. Hosted by Rutledge Wood and Lyric Lewis, with barbecue legends Kevin Bludso and Melissa Cookston judging, competitors will put their skills to the test as they are tasked with different challenges such as unique meats and old school techniques.
'Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous'
A once-in-a-lifetime experience will turn into a fight for survival on Friday when Netflix debuts its new series, Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous. The newest addition to the Netflix Family lineup, the series follows a group of six teenagers attending an adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar. When dinosaurs begin to wreak havoc across the island, they must band together to survive.
'Ratched'
Ken Kensey's novel One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest is coming back to life in Netflix's prequel series Ratched. Set to debut on Friday, the series, executive produced by director Ryan Murphy, serves as an origin story for Nurse Ratched, with Murphy describing it as "an imagining of how this monster was created." The series will track Ratched's life from 1947 until the events on the novel and film, beginning with her hoping to get a job at a Northern California psychiatric hospital. It stars Sarah Paulson, Jon Jon Briones, Cynthia Nixon, Judy Davis, and Sharon Stone.
What's leaving this weekend?
Thankfully, only a single title will be departing the streaming platform this weekend. On Sunday, Sept. 20, subscribers will be saying good bye to Sarah's Key. However, as fans prepare to say goodbye to this exiting title, they may want to consider squeezing in a few last binges this weekend, and several others titles are set to leave later this month.
Leaving 9/21/20:
Person of Interest: Seasons 1-5
SMOSH: The Movie
Leaving 9/22/20:
20 Feet From Stardom
Leaving 9/26/20:
The Grandmaster
Leaving 9/28/20:
Tucker and Dale vs. Evil
Leaving 9/30/20:
2012
40 Days and 40 Nights
A Knight's Tale
Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke
Dear John
Despicable Me
Donnie Brasco
Frances Ha
House of the Witch
Inside Man
Insidious
Jurassic Park
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Menace II Society
Million Dollar Baby
Mortal Kombat
Mud
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Schindler's List
Seabiscuit
Sinister
Starship Troopers
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Terminator Salvation
The Devil's Advocate
The Social Network
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
What was added this week?
Avail. 9/15/20:
America's Book of Secrets: Season 2
Ancient Aliens: Season 3
Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1
The Curse of Oak Island: Season 4
Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Izzy's Koala World – NETFLIX FAMILY
Michael McIntyre: Showman – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Pawn Stars: Season 2
The Rap Game: Season 2
The Smurfs 2
Taco Chronicles: Volume 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Universe: Season 2
Avail. 9/16/20:
Baby: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Challenger: The Final Flight – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Criminal: UK: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Devil All The Time – NETFLIX FILM
MeatEater: Season 9 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Paramedic – NETFLIX FILM
Signs: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sing On! – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 9/17/20:
Dragon’s Dogma – NETFLIX ANIME
The Last Word – NETFLIX ORIGINAL