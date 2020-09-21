✖

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance won the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Children's Program over the weekend and was congratulated Monday by getting canceled. Netflix pulled the plug on the pricey series based on Jim Henson's 1982 cult classic The Dark Crystal. The 10-episode series served as a prequel to the movie and featured an all-star voice cast that included Taron Edgerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, Helena Bonham Carter, Andy Samberg, Mark Hamill, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw. Sigourney Weaver narrated the series, which earned widespread critical acclaim after its debut in August 2019.

"We can confirm that there will not be an additional season of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance," executive producer Lisa Henson said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "We know fans are eager to learn how this chapter of The Dark Crystal saga concludes, and we'll look for ways to tell that story in the future." Lisa, the daughter of the late Henson and CEO of her father's company, thanked Netflix for supporting the show. "We are so grateful to Netflix for trusting us to realize this ambitious series; we are deeply proud of our work on Age of Resistance, and the acclaim it has received from fans, critics and our peers, most recently receiving an Emmy for outstanding children's program," she said.

"We are grateful to the master artists at The Jim Henson Company for bringing The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance to life for fans around the world," Netflix said in its own statement. "We're thankful to the executive producers Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford, and Louis Leterrier, who also directed all episodes, as well as the writers, cast, and crew for their outstanding work and thrilled they were recognized with the Emmy this weekend."

The Dark Crystal series is the latest Netflix show to get the ax after just one season. Earlier this month, the Netflix canceled the single-cam sitcoms The Big Show Show and Andy Garcia: Genius in Love. The shows only ran eight and 14 episodes, respectively. There will be Christmas specials for both to be released later this year.

The animated show The Hollow and the cooking show Cooking on High were also recently canceled. Stage 13, the production company behind Cooking on High, appeared to hint at an interest in producing more episodes. "Good morning! Let's do another season of cooking on high," co-host Ngaio Bealum wrote on Sept. 10. Stage 13 responded with a quartet of wide-eyed emojis.