Netflix Horror Sequel Builds Popularity on Streamer Just in Time for Halloween

Halloween is this weekend, so it is no surprise that horror movies have crept into Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart. The Netflix original Night Teeth is expected to be in there, as it was just released on Oct. 20 and features Megan Fox and Debby Ryan. The other horror film on the chart is Nobody Sleeps In The Woods Tonight Part 2, which comes in at No. 8 on the chart. The movie was just released on Netflix on Oct. 27, almost exactly a year after Netflix released the first film.

Both Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight movies are Polish productions, directed by Bartosz M. Kowalski. The director co-wrote the scquel with Mirella Zaradkiewicz. Part 2 stars Zofia Wichlacz, Julia Wieniawa-Narkiewicz, and Wojciech Mecwaldowski, and is very different from the original film, Looper points out. The first movie centered on a group of teenagers at a camp designed to keep them away from their phones, but mysterious men begin attacking them. The men were transformed into killers by a meteorite they kept in their home.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In Part 2, Mateusz Wieclawek stars as a rookie police officer, Adamiec, who learns that the only survivor from the first movie, Zosia Wolksa (Wieniawa-Narkiewicz), is beginning to act like the monsters that attacked her. Something goes terribly wrong, leaving Adas and his parker Wanessa (Wichlacz) to investigate the mystery. Netflix describes the movie as “a perverse, ironic, grotesque and bloody story about looking for love and discovering one’s own self in a world that divides us more than it unites us.”

The number one movie on Netflix heading into the Halloween weekend is Hypnotic, a new thriller starring Kate Siegel, Jason O’Mara, and Dule Hill, and directed by Matt Angel and Suzanne Coote. Siegel is best known to Netflix viewers for her collaborations with her husband, Mike Flanagan, including Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and The Haunting of Hill House. Siegel stars as Jenn, who turns to a hypnotherapist after feeling stuck in her life, only to discover she is at the center of a dangerous mind game.

Netflix also released Sex: Unzipped on Tuesday. Billed as the “funniest, filthiest, and furriest” on Netflix, it is hosted by Saweetie and focuses on misconceptions about sex. Sintonia Season 2, Army of Thieves, The Time It Takes, Dear Mother, Mythomaniac Season 2, Colin in Black & white, and Roaring Twenties were also released this past week.