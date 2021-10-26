Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (October 25)

October is drawing to a close, but not before Netflix makes a few final additions to its streaming library! This week, after already filling its content catalog with new titles, the streaming giant will begin making the final additions from its October 2021 content list, treating subscribers to a total of 17 new titles.

In addition to licensed content like Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 and Wentworth Season 8, this week’s new additions will include 12 new Netflix original series, films, and specials, beginning with the Tuesday addition of Sex: Unzipped, a new humorous series teaching the “A-B-Cs of S-E-X.” It will be followed by Netflix’s sequels to its hit films Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight and Army of the Dead. The new additions also include a few new series, like the new romantic drama series The Time It Takes. You can view the full October 2021 content list, including what has already been added this month, by clicking here.

Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

‘Sex: Unzipped’

Netflix is aiming to teach “the A-B-Cs of S-E-X” in its newest special, Sex: Unzipped. Promised by the streamer to be its “funniest, filthiest, and furriest” comedy special, the new sex positive series addresses misconceptions around sex. The series is hosted by Saweetie and a cast of sex positive puppets, who are joined by a roster of others, including Dominique Jackson, Ian Karmel, Joel Kim Booster, Katherine Ryan, London Hughes, Mae Martin, Michelle Buteau, Nikki Glaser, Romesh Ranganathan, Sam Jay, and Trixie Mattel. The show also features sex experts including Alexander Cheves, Emily Morse, Oloni, Stella Anna Sonnenbaum, and special guest Dr. Ruth Westheimer. Sex: Unzipped will be available for streaming on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

‘Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2’

Given that Halloween is just around the corner, it comes as little surprise that Netflix is stocking a new title from its annual Netflix and Chills lineup. On Wednesday, the streaming library will see the addition of Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2, a followup to the hit Polish slasher that debut in October 2020 and followed the story of a group of teenagers who encountered a sinister force that intends to take them offline forever when they trecked into the woods for a rehabilitation camp to cure their addictions to technology. Acting as a followup, Part 2 will follow Adaś, a young, lonely, unhappy policeman from a small village in Podlasie who is looking for his place in the world. It will also focus on Zosia, who will show a completely new and surprising face. The film is described as “a perverse, ironic, grotesque and bloody story about looking for love and discovering one’s own self in a world that divides us more than it unites us.”



‘Sintonia: Season 2’

More than two years after its debut, Netflix’s original series Sintonia is returning to the platform with its second season. Originally premiering in August 2019, the show explores the universe of music, crime, and religion in São Paulo’s capital through three characters’ perspectives – Doni, Nando, and Rita, all of whom grew up together in the same favela and who rely and support one another as they attempt to achieve their dreams. In Season 2, set to premiere on Wednesday, Rita, Nando and Doni remain close, though they begin to set out on new paths. Written and directed by Guilherme Quintella, Duda Almeida, and Thays Berbe with Pedro Furtado as the head-writer, the series stars Christian Malheiros, MC Jottapê, and Bruna Mascarenhas.

‘Army of Thieves’

After months of anticipation, Netflix subscribers are being treated to the film Army of Thieves on Friday. A prequel to Zack Snyder’s zombie heist film Army of the Dead, which was a massive hit for the streamer, Army of Thieves is set during the beginning stages of the zombie outbreak and centers on Ludwig Dieter, a safecracker hired by a mysterious woman to assist in a heist of impossible-to-crack safes across Europe. The film stars Matthias Schweighöfer, Nathalie Emmanuel, Ruby O. Fee, Stuart Martin, Guz Khan, and Jonathan Cohen.

‘The Time It Takes’

Netflix has a new romantic drama series headed to the streaming library with The Time It Takes. Set to premiere on Friday, the romantic drama series follows Lina, who looks to start over and move house following the end of her relationship. As she attempts to forget about her first love, she looks for a new job and tries new things, spending one minute less thinking about the past and one minute more in the present. The series stars Nadia de Santiago and Álvaro Cervantes.

What else is being added this week?

Avail. 10/25/21:

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Avail. 10/26/21:

Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3

Avail. 10/27/21:

Begin Again

Hypnotic — NETFLIX FILM

Wentworth: Season 8

Avail. 10/28/21:

Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Motive — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 10/29/21:

Colin in Black & White — NETFLIX SERIES

Dear Mother — NETFLIX FILM

Mythomaniac: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Roaring Twenties — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (new episodes)

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go

What’s leaving this week?

Netflix is again choosing to keep its list of departing titles light this week. After only saying goodbye to two titles last week, the streamer will only be parting ways with threemore this week, with Rango and Shine On with Reese Season 1 exiting on Wednesday followed by the Thursday departure of Pup Star. While there may only be a handful of days left in the month after this week is up, Netflix does still have a few more titles set to leave before the end of October.

Leaving 10/30/21:

The 12th Man

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Leaving 10/31/21:

60 Days In: Season 5

Angels & Demons

Battle: Los Angeles

Beowulf

Billy on the Street: Seasons 1-5

Catch Me If You Can

The Da Vinci Code

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Forged in Fire: Season 6

The Heartbreak Kid

The Impossible

Inception

Legally Blonde

Mile 22

Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You

Reckoning: Limited Series

Snowden

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny

Yes Man