New Netflix Horror Movie Rockets to No. 1 Spot

The Netflix and Chills streaming lineup may be winding to a close, but one of Netflix’s final additions from the annual list of spooky titles is scaring up enough frights to land a spot on the streaming charts. Night Teeth, the latest addition to the streamer’s catalogue of original films, haunted its way into the library on Wednesday, Oct. 20, immediately landing a spot in the Top 10 lists both in the U.S. and across the globe.

Directed by Adam Randall, the film stars Jorge Lendeborg Jr. as Benny, a college student moonlighting as a chauffeur. He finds himself in a fight for survival after he picks up two mysterious women for a night of party-hopping across LA, only to discover that his bloodthirsty passengers have their own plan for him. Along with Lendeborg, Night Teeth stars Debby Ryan, Megan Fox, Lucy Fry, Alfie Allen, Raúl Castillo, and Alexander Ludwig.

Just two days out from its Netflix premiere, Night Teeth has already overtaken the platform’s streaming lists, which showcase the most popular titles on Netflix. As of this posting, the movie ranks No. 1 among all movies on the U.S. platform and No. 4 among both films and series, only falling behind popular titles like Maid, Squid Game, and You. As if the film’s U.S. success wasn’t enough, Night Teeth has also secured a spot among the most popular movies on the platform across the globe. The movie currently ranks among the Top 3 films in countries including Brazil, Canada, and the United Kingdom, rankings that have helped push Night Teeth to the No. 1 spot on the global Netflix movies streaming list, according to FlixPatrol data.

The film has prompted pretty strong discourse on social media, where one person wrote that while they “haven’t seen a good modern vampire movie in SO long,” Night Teeth “got the vibe just right.” Another viewer dubbed the film “the chillest vampire movie I’ve ever seen” and said they “10/10 would recommend if you like vampires, pretty lights and the occasional romance.”

Among critics, however, Night Teeth was met with a much more mixed audience. While the film has received a 62% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, it has only earned a 36% approval rating from critics via the site’s tomatometer rating. You can see for yourself if the film is a hit or a miss by streaming Night Teeth now on Netflix.