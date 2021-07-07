Netflix's Horror Movie Catalog Just Added Terrifying New Title

✖

If you're looking to watch a scary flick on Netflix, you're in luck. The streaming service recently added The Strangers. The 2008 film was added to Netflix on Wednesday, July 1. It was one of the many programs that were added to Netflix at the top of the month.

The Strangers starred Liv Tyler and Scott Speedman as a couple staying in a vacation home. However, their getaway soon turns into a nightmare, as the two are plagued by three mystery individuals. The film was written and directed by Bryan Bertino. Wildly enough, Bertino has said that the film is partially based on an experience that he had when he was younger. According to ScreenRant, the director said that there was a night when his parents weren't home and that someone knocked on the door to ask for someone who didn't live there. He would later learn that the individual was robbing homes in his neighborhood where no one was home. Yet, that wasn't his only inspiration for the thrilling movie.

Bertino also drew inspiration from the murders committed by the Manson Family, a commune led by serial killer Charles Manson, in 1969. In particular, he referenced the Manson Family invaded the home of actor Sharon Tate, who was killed in the invasion. Bertino also partially based The Strangers on the Keddie Cabin Murders that took place in 1981. As for that tragedy, four individuals — Sue Sharp, her son John, daughter Tina, and John's friend Dana — were killed in a California resort town. The case remains unsolved, as the killer(s) were never caught and the motive behind the killings remains unknown.

About ten years after The Strangers was released, Rogue Pictures released a sequel titled The Strangers: Prey at Night. The sequel featured a family who goes to a secluded mobile home for the night to stay with some relatives. But, when they arrive, they find it mysteriously deserted. Much like the events of the first film, The Strangers: Prey at Night featured a family of four being terrorized by three masked individuals (the same three who went after the couple in the original). The Strangers: Prey at Night starred Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson, Bailee Madison and Lewis Pullman. Bertino returned to write the sequel along with Ben Ketai. Johannes Roberts directed the picture.