Netflix Holidays: 7 Christmas Movies to Watch This Thanksgiving

The holiday season seems to start earlier and earlier each year, and for many that means Christmas movies are in heavy rotation. Netflix has successfully made itself a holiday staple thanks to its wide selection of Christmas movies, including classics and a growing library of originals. Here’s a list of the best Christmas movies to get your holiday started early this Thanksgiving.

Netflix his the Christmas market hard when it began making original content, aiming for a light tone that has since become one of its trademarks. The movies go down easy even if your family is talking through them at times, and they have a little something for everyone. At the same time, Netflix has licensed some classics as always, which may help a crowded room settle on something to watch a little faster.

Thanksgiving may be a bit early for some viewers to get in the Christmas spirit, but for others it is the biggest family gathering of the year. There’s nothing wrong with getting the holiday cheer in wherever you can. Here is a look at the top 10 Christmas movies available on Netflix to get the season started this Thanksgiving weekend.

The Princess Switch: Switched Again

When it first debuted, The Princess Switch: Switched Again is the number 1 top movie on Netflix in the U.S. overall. This sequel to a wildly popular Netflix original film is labeled “feel-good” — perfect for a lonely winter weekend or a bustling family reunion.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is a star-studded holiday-themed fantasy adventure. It stars Keegan-Michael Key, Forest Whitaker, Phylicia Rashad and several others, and includes several big musical numbers.

The Christmas Chronicles

The Christmas Chronicles is one of the most successful Netflix original films to date, and it is worth revisiting as the holidays approach again. Real-life spouses Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn play Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus in a magical exploration of the Christmas spirit itself. There is also a sequel available for those that want to go a bit deeper.

A Very Murray Christmas

A Very Murray Christmas may be best saved for after the kids go to bed, as it has little flashy plot to entice them. It does have one of the actor’s strangest and most compelling performances yet, however, with no pressure to land a big theme.

Let it Snow

Let it snow is a coming-of-age teen movie with a holiday twist, and it is a must-watch for those that are missing their youth this holiday season. Packed with punchlines, it sneaks into your heart with earnest characters and compelling arcs.

Operation Christmas Drop

Another Netflix original film, Operation Christmas Drop has the familiar premise of a jaded career woman learning to love the holiday season in earnest, with no ulterior motive attached. It revolves around an Air Force tradition of dropping gifts to underprivileged areas for the holidays.

Klaus

Animation is essential to the Christmas movie genre, and Klaus is one of the newest movies pushing forward in that area. The movie provides an alternate version of Santa Claus, resetting some Christmas mythology in its older 19th century forms.