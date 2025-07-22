Netflix Hits Huge Ratings Milestone for First Time Ever

Netflix just got a huge ratings win.

The streaming giant has broken into the top three of Nielsen’s media distributor gauge for the first time ever, according to TheWrap.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The media distributor gauge, which measures the aggregated view of total TV usage by media company, sees YouTube holding down the top spot in June for the fifth consecutive month, followed by The Walt Disney Company. Netflix comes in at No. 3, with 8.3% of viewership. Time spent watching streaming content in June was only up over 5% from May; reportedly, Netflix viewership increased 13.5% over that same period of time.

Squid Game S3 Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun in Squid Game S3 Cr. No Ju-han/Netflix © 2025

With just original titles, Netflix released new seasons of Ginny & Georgia, FUBAR, Criminal Code, and Squid Game. New documentaries, Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy and Titan: The OceanGate Disaster, have also recently been released, giving viewers plenty of titles to choose from. That’s not including the massive library of shows and films that are available to watch, likely accounting for many of the viewers.

Meanwhile, Netflix just barely edges out NBCUniversal, which came in at 7.8% of viewership for June, increasing by 13.4% monthly, due in part to Love Island. AMC Networks rounds out the chart with 0.8% of viewership total.

Ginny & Georgia. (L to R) Brianne Howey as Georgia, Antonia Gentry as Ginny in episode 203 of Ginny & Georgia. Cr. Amanda Matlovich/Netflix © 2022

As for what’s currently topping the Netflix charts, per FlixPatrol, KPop Demon Hunters is sitting at the top of the chart in both movies and kids movies in the U.S. Thriller series UNTAMED is the most-watched show on Netflix, followed by WWE RAW. Most shows in Netflix’s top 10 are originals, which should also help with overall viewership for July. Squid Game is still doing well on the charts, along with The Waterfront, while Canadian romance drama Sullivan’s Crossing has found its way on the chart in the midst of originals.

Netflix will have a lot more to look forward to in the future because the streamer has renewed a surprising number of shows in recent months. Of course, there have still been cancellations, but shows like Bridgerton, Love Is Blind, My Life with the Walter Boys, The Diplomat, and Tires, among many others, will be coming back for new seasons, and some of them will have more than one new season. People are still tuning in to Netflix, and it’s clear that even with the many other streamers out there, Netflix will forever be a big one, and it’s only getting bigger.