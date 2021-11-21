Netflix Hit New Animated Series Renewed for Season 2

After a successful first season and a cliffhanger ending, Netflix is already doubling down on Riot Games League of Legends animated series that satisfied people streaming at home. Arcane will return for a second season on the streaming platform, revealing the news during the Undercity Nights events.

Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell and Katie Leung will return to reprise their roles as Vi, Jinx and Caitlyn Kiramman. The renewal is the latest in a busy period for Steinfeld across the streaming world, with Hawkeye set to premiere later this month on Disney+ and Dickinson wrapping up at Apple TV.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Arcane debuted earlier in November and adapts a tale from League of Legends, the MOBA strategy PC game from Riot Games that spins an original world from the heart of the famous Warcraft III map Defense of the Ancients (DOTA). League of Legends is an original standalone game that lets PVP battles play out online and has become the world’s largest esports games, with millions tuning in to watch the 2019 championship according to Wikipedia, with streams on YouTube and Twitch while also appearing on ESPN.

The Netflix series tells the origin story for the game’s popular sisters Jinx and Vi, played by Purnell and Steinfeld in the series. Darkness is spreading across the land and creates a fun recipe for a successful animated adventure.

“We’re beyond happy about the positive response to Arcane’s first season and are working hard with the creative wizards at Riot and Fortiche to deliver our second installment,” co-creators Christian Linke and Alex Yee said about the Netflix renewal.

https://twitter.com/NetflixGeeked/status/1462218816864329739?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The series is the latest animated success for the streaming platform and supports their push into original animated content produced through the company as opposed to third parties. While they’re not closing that door, they have upped their output, with series like Inside Job and Dogs in Space landing recently, a Magic the Gathering series and Sonic the Hedgehog adaptation dropping in 2022, and an adaptation of comic classic Bone and a new series from Gravity Falls creator Alex Hirsch.

With Arcane’s success and past wins like Castlevania, Bojack Horseman and Big Mouth, animated content is viable for the streaming platform. Here’s hoping for a great season 2 and beyond.