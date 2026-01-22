Netflix Hit Becomes Streamer’s Most-Watched Title Ever

KPop Demon Hunters is making some major Netflix history.

The animated film, which became a global phenomenon following its release in June, has become Netflix’s most-watched title ever over a six-month period, according to the streamer’s latest What We Watched report, which details viewing data from July to December 2025.

Videos by PopCulture.com

KPop Demon Hunters, which follows a fictional K-pop girl group that uses their music to protect the world from demons, netted 482 million views, according to the biannual engagement report, which notably doesn’t include the movie’s first 10 days of viewing data.

Play video

Additionally, the KPop Demon Hunters Lyric Videos brought in an additional 32 million views, cementing the cultural impact of the movie and its soundtrack.

KPop Demon Hunters has made its mark on awards season as well, earning two Academy Award nominations announced Thursday for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for “Golden.”

Earlier this month, it won Best Animated Feature and Best Song at the 31st Critics Choice Awards ceremony as well as Best Motion Picture – Animated and Best Original Song – Motion Picture at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards earlier this month. It’s also been nominated for five Grammys, including Song of the Year for “Golden” and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI as HUNTR/X.

Netflix

In November, reports surfaced that Netflix and Sony had finalized a deal for another KPop Demon Hunters film, with plans to release the animated sequel in 2029.

When previously asked what she’d like to explore in a sequel, co-director Maggie Kang told Variety that she wanted to dive deeper into the early lives of Zoey and Mira. “We’ve set up so much for potential backstory,” she told the outlet. “Obviously, there’s a lot of questions that are left unanswered and areas that are not explored, and we had to do that because there’s only so much movie you could tell in 85 minutes. This was Rumi’s story, and we have backstories for Zoey and Mira—ones that we actually put in the movie, but it just kind of rejected it. It just wasn’t the movie for those stories.”