‘Kpop Demon Hunters 2’ Release Window Revealed

The girls from Huntr/x are on their way back to your TV screens—just not anytime soon.

A new Deadline report says Sony and Netflix are targeting a 2029 release date for KPop Demon Hunters 2. The sequel was announced back in August.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It’s an astounding wait time and a surprising one, given that the film is Netflix’s most-watched movie ever and even made $25 million in U.S. theatres after it was put in theaters months after its streaming release. Why so long? Well, animated movies take a long time to produce and Sony wants the sequel to be as good or better than the first.

As mentioned, the first KPop Demon Hunters is Netflix’s most-viewed movie of all time, with over 325 million views. It’s also the only Netflix movie to ever hit #1 at the box office, which it did in late August with just a two-day gross of $19 million.

If you’ve listened to the radio any time at all this year, you know that the song “Golden” from the film has been basically inescapable too. It’s been #1 on the Billboard charts for 14 weeks in a row now, and several other songs from the movie have hit top-10 positions on the charts.

Kpop Demon Hunters centers around Huntr/x, a K-pop group that secretly moonlights as a group of demon hunters when they’re not performing. In the process, they realize a boy band known as the Saja Boys are actually demons.