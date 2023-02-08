Netflix Has a New No. 1 Show

After Ginny & Georgia dethroned the Jenna Ortega-starring Addams Family spinoff Wednesday from the top spot following its Season 2 debut, the teen drama has itself been dethroned from its No. 1 spot on the Netflix Top 10. Following its debut on Netflix on Friday, Jan. 27, Lockwood & Co. has taken the top spot, garnering a massive 39.4 million hours viewed during its first full week of streaming.

Developed by Joe Cornish, the detective thriller series is based on Jonathan Stroud's book series of the same name and centers around Lockwood & Co., a company operated solely by teens who battle the supernatural. The company is run by Anthony Lockwood, a rebellious young entrepreneur haunted by his mysterious past, his brilliant but eccentric sidekick George and a newly arrived, supremely gifted girl called Lucy, and the trio soon find themselves unraveling a terrifying mystery that will change the course of history. Lockwood & Co. stars Ruby Stokes, Cameron Chapman, and Ali Hadji-Heshmati.

The series debuted just three weeks after Ginny & Georgia returned with its second season, which debuted at the top of Netflix's Global Top 10 English-language TV shows chart with 180.47 million hours viewed. Although the series gained an additional 38.1 million hours viewed (tallying to a total of 504.8 million hours viewed) for the week of Jan. 30 to Feb. 5, it was dethroned from the No. 1 spot by Lockwood & Co., which earned 39.4 million hours viewed for that same time period, a number high enough to knock Ginny & Georgia to the No. 2 spot. Seasons 1-3 of New Amsterdam also made the list, along with Vikings: Valhalla Season 2, That '90s Show, and Freeridge Season 1.

While Lockwood & Co. has officially dethroned Ginny & Georgia on the hours viewed chart, it hasn't quite reached those heights on Netflix. U.S., where it currently ranks No. 5 behind On My Block: Freeridge, Wednesday, Ginny & Georgia, and New Amsterdam. Globally, the series is currently faring only slightly better, with FlixPatrol data showing that as of Tuesday, Feb. 7, Lockwood & Co. ranked No. 4 on Netflix worldwide, coming in behind Wednesday, La chica de nieve, and Ginny & Georgia, which still claims the No. 1 spot. During that same time, the series was the top-ranked show on Netflix in Germany, Turkey, and the U.K. and also managed to rank within the Top 3 in countries including Australia, France, and India.

Unsurprisingly, Lockwood & Co. has been met with rave reviews. The series currently holds a 91% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, with a critics' consensus reading, "A paranormal procedural steered by writer-producer Joe Cornish's usual deft hand, Lockwood & Co. is a fun-filled adventure carried off with sprightly charm." The audience gave the series a 93% fresh score. Lockwood & co. is now streaming on Netflix. The series has not yet been renewed for a second season.