New Season of Hit Netflix Series Dethrones 'Wednesday' at Top of the Charts

Wednesday may have dominated the Netflix charts during the last weeks of 2022, but Ginny & Georgia moved into the top spot to start 2023. The second season of the comedy-drama series debuted at the top of Netflix's Global Top 10 English-language TV shows chart. The series stars Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry in the title roles.

Netflix subscribers watched 180.47 million hours of Ginny & Georgia Season 2, the streamer's Jan.2-8 chart shows. The first season, which was released in February 2021, came in fifth with 44.37 million hours viewed. Kaleidoscope came in second place with 112.32 million hours, while Wednesday came in third with 81.34 million hours in its seventh week in the Top 10. (This was the first time since the Nov. 14-20 chart that Wednesday was not in the top slot.)

Emily in Paris Season 3 came in fourth on the latest chart with 47.78 million hours viewed. The Recruit Season 1, Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street, Treason, The Witcher: Blood Origin, and New Amsterdam Season 1 rounded out the Top 10.

Ginny & Georgia was created by Sarah Lampert and stars Howey (Dollface) as a single mother raising her teen daughter Georgia and 9-year-old son Austin in a New England town. Gentry (Candy Jar) plays Georgia and Diesel La Torraca plays Austin. Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter, and Raymond Ablack also star. Katie Douglas and Chelsea Clark were promoted to series regulars for Season 2.

The second season ends on a dramatic cliffhanger, but Netflix has not picked up the show for a third season yet. Lambert and showrunner Debra J. Fisher told Today.com they have an idea where things will go if Netflix renews the show. "Sara and I obviously know – in (the event of) of a Season Three – where we're going," Fisher said. "We spent all of Season One breaking (the Millers) apart. And (the Season Two finale) is such a pivotal moment because it's the first time when all three of them are on the same page and united, truly."

While Wednesday finally left the top spot on the Top 10 chart, don't expect the Addams Family-inspired series to go anywhere. Earlier this week, Netflix finally renewed the show for a second season. The series stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, who is sent to a private academy in Vermont and uses her psychic abilities to help solve a local murder mystery. Tim Burton directed the first four episodes. Ortega earned nominations at the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards.