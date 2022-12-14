'Ginny & Georgia' Season 2 Trailer Just Dropped

After a nearly two year wait, the mother-daughter journey of Georgia and Ginny Miller. is continuing, and things seem more complicated than ever. On Wednesday, Netflix released the first trailer for the long-awaited Ginny & Georgia Season 2, teasing a 10-episode season filled with plenty of tension and strife.

The upcoming season will pick up right where Season 1 left off. After running away with her little brother on a motorcycle, Ginny is now staying with her dad Zion, lamenting in the trailer, "my whole family's broken." Amid their distance, though, Ginny has possibly come to better understand her mother. In a voice over she says, "I finally understand why Georgia's always running. I don't know how she does it. Acts like everything's normal. I can't help feeling like it's all wrong." Ginny and Georgia don't remain separated for long, with the trailer not only teasing their reunion, but also reconciliation.

Season 2 begs the question, "How do you live with the knowledge that your mother is a murderer?" Per the official season synopsis, "That's what Ginny is going to have to figure out. Burdened with the new understanding that Kenny – her step-dad – didn't die of natural causes, now Ginny must deal with the fact that Georgia not only killed, she killed to protect Ginny. Georgia on the other hand would much prefer that the past be left in the past, after all, she's got a wedding to plan! But the funny thing about Georgia's past is that it never stays buried for long..."

Originally debuting in February 2021, Ginny & Georgia was an instant hit for Netflix. Following the story of Georgia and her two children as they settle into a new life in a small New England town as Georgia continues to try to outrun her haunted past, the series shot to the top of the streaming charts, with Netflix subscribers at the time even dubbing the teen series the "best show" on the streaming service. It came as little surprise when Netflix officially greenlit a second season in April 2021, with showrunner Debra J. Fisher and creator/EP Sarah Lampert sharing in a statement, "We are so appreciative of the incredible response and love you all have shown Ginny & Georgia. We're especially grateful to Brianne and Toni, who set the highest bar every step of the way. We can't wait to return to Wellsbury for Season 2."

Ginny & Goergia stars Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, Diesel La Torraca, Felix Mallard, Jennifer Robertson, Scott Porter, Sara Waisglass, Raymond Ablack, and Mason Temple. Ginny & Georgia's second season hits Netflix on Thursday, Jan. 5. Season 1 is currently streaming.