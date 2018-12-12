Netflix: All of Harrison Ford’s ‘Indiana Jones’ Movies Coming in January

Netflix has released their list of upcoming content for January, and it reveals that the streaming service will be launching every film from the Indiana Jones franchise.

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark; Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom; Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade; and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull will all begin streaming on Netflix on Jan. 1.

This means that while users are recovering from an epic New Years Eve night, they can queue the entire series and relax.

The first Indiana Jones film was originally just titled Raiders of the Lost Ark, but later the star character’s name was added in correlation with the other films.

It was released in 1981, with Star Wars’ Harrison Ford playing the lead role of Indiana, and Paul Freeman, Karen Allen, and John Rhys-Davies co-starring.

The next film, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, was released in 1984, and co-starred Kate Capshaw, Amrish Puri, and Jonathan Ke Quan as Short Round.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, the third film of the franchise, opened in 1989. Ford was joined by Sean Connery in this movie, with the legendary actor playing Professor Henry Jones, Indiana’s father.

In 2008, almost 20 years after The Last Crusade, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull premiered. This marked the fourth film in the adventure franchise, and saw Ford co-starring with Cate Blanchett, Ray Winstone, John Hurt, Jim Broadbent, and Shia LaBeouf. Karen Allen also returned to the franchise for this film.

All of the Indiana Jones films have been directed by Steven Spielberg, from stories by Star Wars creator George Lucas.

A fifth Indiana Jones film is on the way, with the film expected to open on July 9, 2021. Originally, the film was scheduled to premiere on July 10, 2020, but reported “script issues” have caused a delay.

Ford has been revisiting his past roles more frequently over the last few years, as the actor appeared as Han Solo for the final time in 2015s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and reprised his Blade Runner role as Rick Deckard in 2017s Blade Runner 2049.

While his next live action film is scheduled to be Indiana Jones 5, the iconic star will appear in two voice-acting roles in 2019.

First up is The Secret Life of Pets 2 — a sequel to 2016s The Secret Life of Pets — and next Christmas will see the release of Call of the Wild — an animated version of Jack London’s classic 1903 novel — in which Ford will voice John Thornton.