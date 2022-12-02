Netflix Gets Ousted as Top Streaming Service

Netflix is no longer the No. 1 streaming service. Deadline reports Prime Video has kicked the streaming giant out of the top spot. The annual ranking was compiled by research firm Parks Associates, the report notes. The company didn't disclose how they came up with the ranking. Despite such, Parks has been a reputable tracker of the streaming space for more than 10 years. For the past few years, the former "Big 3" consisted of Netflix, Prime Video, and Hulu sharing the top three spots, with Netflix at the top. But as other streaming services have entered the game, it's made it much more difficult for Netflix to reign supreme.

The list reflects total subscribers through Sept. 2022, via the OTT Video Market Tracker. Parks described the analysis as "an exhaustive analysis of market trends and profiles of the nearly 100 over-the-top video service providers in the U.S. and Canada." Amazon has been a top contender as of late due to its increase in original content, and the broad options available of fan favorites across all genres.

Amazon listed its membership at more than 200 million in 2021, with Prime Video. The company also recently said The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been viewed by more than 100 million Prime subscribers worldwide. CEO Andy Jassy called Prime Video "a really important ingredient" in luring subscribers to Prime. The service also offers free shipping, discounts at Whole Foods Market, and other perks. "It's always been something that has driven Prime subscriptions," she added, "but increasingly we see more and more people signing up to Prime because of the video content."

As for Netflix, they've seen a loss in subscribers due to increased pricing. The company reported 73.4 million subscribers in the U.S. and Canada as of Sept. 30, up 100,000 from the previous quarter but below levels last year and earlier in this year.