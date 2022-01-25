Free Streaming Hack Alters the Way You Watch Netflix

If you’ve ever been watching Netflix and wanted to know more about the movie or TV series you’re streaming, there’s a free hack that you should know about, and it will completely change the way you use the service. If you like streaming Netflix on your computer, there is a cool Chrome extension called Cine Lens that adds trivia and movie details to your viewing experience, as first reported by BGR. Previously known as the Netflix Lens, this free extension will also give watchers cast info, as well as other film Easter eggs, while you stream movies and TV shows.

Have you ever been watching a movie and saw an actor that you recognized but just couldn’t remember from where? Well, Cine Lens will tell you exactly who they are, and it will give deeper details about their role. Maybe the TV show you’re watching has a great score and you want to know more about it. Cine Lens will also give you info about the soundtrack, so you can check out more. For those who have utilized the Amazon X-Ray feature over on Prime Video, Cine Lens functions very similarly but offers even more movie details during your stream.

For Netflix watchers who are eager to try out the Cine Lens extension, the streaming service has tons of great content to try it out with, but we’d like to suggest , a 2014 action-comedy starring Seth Rogen and James Franco which will be leaving Netflix on Feb 28. The film was actually available on the streamer back when it was first released, and then returned in August 2021. The Interview stars Franco and Rogen as a pair of journalists who are enlisted by the CIA to assassinate North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, played by Fresh Off the Boat star Randall Park. The film was directed by Rogen and Evan Goldberg, from a script written by Dan Sterling.

The plot was originally set to feature Jong-un’s father, Kim Jong-il – the previous leader of the country – but after his death in 2011, Jong-un was made the leader and the story was redeveloped. The Interview became highly controversial after the North Korean government threatened to take action against the United States if Sony, the film’s producing studio, released it. Sony also suffered a computer hack, carried out by a group tied to North Korea, which led to stolen data and many leaked emails. This resulted in theater chains refusing to carry the movie, which led to Sony initially releasing the movie as a digital rental only.