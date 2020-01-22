Everything Coming to Netflix in February 2020

With the second month of the decade just around the corner, Netflix is preparing to drop dozens of new movies and TV shows onto its streaming platform. Some titles will drop on Feb. 1, with others making their way onto the streaming giant throughout the month. Keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix original series and don’t forget to catch up on award-nominated titles now that awards season is officially upon us.
COMING 2/1
A Bad Moms Christmas
A Little Princess
Back to the Future Part III
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Center Stage
Cookie’s Fortune
Dear John
The Dirty Dozen
Dirty Harry
Driving Miss Daisy
Elizabeth
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Fools Rush In
Hancock
Love Jacked
The Notebook
The Other Guys
The Pianist
Police Academy
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
Police Academy 3: Back in Training
Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
Purple Rain
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Scary Movie 2
Sex and the City 2
COMING 2/3 – 2/7
Avail. 2/3/20:
Sordo — NETFLIX FILM
Team Kaylie: Part 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 2/4/20:
Faith, Hope & Love
She Did That
Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 2/5/20:
Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’
#cats_the_mewvie
The Pharmacist — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story
Avail. 2/6/20:
Cagaster of an Insect Cage — NETFLIX ANIME
Avail. 2/7/20:
The Ballad of Lefty Brown
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Horse Girl — NETFLIX FILM
Locke & Key — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
My Holo Love — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Who Killed Malcolm X?
COMING 2/8 – 2/15
Avail. 2/8/20:
The Coldest Game — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 2/9/20:
Better Call Saul: Season 4
Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama — NETFLIX FAMILY
Polaroid
Avail. 2/11/20:
Good Time
CAMINO A ROMA — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Q Ball
Avail. 2/12/20:
Anna Karenina
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 2/13/20:
Dragon Quest Your Story — NETFLIX ANIME
Love is Blind — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Narcos: Mexico: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 2/14/20:
Cable Girls: Final Season — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Isi & Ossi — NETFLIX FILM
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon — NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 2/15/20:
Starship Troopers
COMING 2/17 – 2/22
Avail. 2/17/20:
The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia — NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 2/19/20:
Chef Show: Volume 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 2/20/20:
Spectros — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 2/21/20:
A Haunted House
Babies — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Gentefied — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Glitch Techs — NETFLIX FAMILY
Puerta 7 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
System Crasher — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 2/22/20:
Girl On The Third Floor
COMING 2/23 – 2/29
Avail. 2/23/20:
Full Count
Avail. 2/25/20:
Every Time I Die
Avail. 2/26/20:
I Am Not Okay With This — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 2/27/20:
Altered Carbon: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Angry Birds Movie 2
Followers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution — NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 2/28/20:
All The Bright Places — NETFLIX FILM
Babylon Berlin: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection
Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection
La trinchera infinita — NETFLIX FILM
Queen Sono — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Restaurants on the Edge — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Unstoppable — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 2/29/20:
Jerry Maguire
Coming in February:
Amit Tandon: Family Tandoncies — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Taj Mahal 1989 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
AWARD-NOMINATED TITLES TO ADD TO YOUR LIST
Netflix has several buzzy films and series making a lot of headlines this awards season; be sure to add these critically-acclaimed Netflix titles to your list and get in a viewing or two.
The Crown — Season 3: The Crown has finally returned to Netflix for Season 3— this time with new cast members portraying Queen Elizabeth II and her family as the series takes a few steps into her middle age during England’s Swinging Sixties. The country faces an economic downturn and fierce nationalism, which in turn leads to scrutiny from the general public, who are starting to view the royals as aristocratic freeloaders. Olivia Colman succeeds Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth (and earned a Golden Globes win in the process), as does Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip (earning a Globes nod) and Helena Bonham Carter (again, grabbing a Globes nod) as Princess Margaret.
As a whole, The Crown earned a Golden Globes nomination for Best Television Series – Drama.
All seasons of The Crown are available to stream on Netflix now.
‘UNBELIEVABLE’:
Netflix made some serious waves with Unbelievable, a new series starring Merritt Wever, Toni Collette and Kaitlyn Dever that’s on the receiving end of praise for its raw honesty and emotional impact. The eight-episode drama is based on true events reported in the Marshall Project and ProPublica’s Pulitzer Prize-winning article “An Unbelievable Story of Rape,” as well as the This American Life podcast episode “Anatomy of Doubt.” Dever plays Marie Adler, a teenager who is raped but later retracts her accusation after being gaslighted by police into doing so. She lives without resolution for years until two Colorado detectives played by Weaver and Collette connect her photo to a serial rape suspect they’ve been hunting for.
Dever and Wever were both nominated for Golden Globes for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, and the show as a whole was up for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.
All episodes of Unbelievable are available to stream now.
‘THE KOMINKSKY METHOD’
The Golden Globe-winning series The Kominsky Method returns with star Michael Douglas as an aging acting coach in his twilight years not quite ready to ride off into the sunset just yet.
Alan Arkin plays the once-famous Kominsky’s agent, who helps him see the funny side of the older years of life in Los Angeles. Douglas was nominated for the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy, as was Arkin for Supporting Actor. The two also earned nods in the same categories for Emmys this year, and the series as a whole was up for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy at the Globes.
Seasons 1 and 2 of The Kominsky Method are available to stream now.
‘LIVING WITH YOURSELF’
Paul Rudd earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy in Living With Yourself, where he works double time playing two versions of himself. His character, burned out on life and love, goes to a mysterious spa treatment only to discover that he has been replaced by a better version of himself.
Season 1 of Living With Yourself is available to stream on Netflix now. Netflix hasn’t confirmed whether the show will return for a second season.
‘DEAD TO ME’
For Dead to Me, Christina Applegate was up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes, as well as its respective category at the Emmy Awards, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Applegate stars as Jen, a widow who unexpectedly finds a friend in another woman played by Linda Cardellini, who is harboring a shocking secret that could turn Jen’s world upside down.
Season 1 of Dead to Me is streaming on Netflix now. Netflix officially renewed the series for a second season, although it’s unclear when it will premiere.