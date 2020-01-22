Everything Coming to Netflix in February 2020

With the second month of the decade just around the corner, Netflix is preparing to drop dozens of new movies and TV shows onto its streaming platform. Some titles will drop on Feb. 1, with others making their way onto the streaming giant throughout the month. Keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix original series and don’t forget to catch up on award-nominated titles now that awards season is officially upon us.

Once you’re finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in February, head over to see what’s on the chopping block.

COMING 2/1

A Bad Moms Christmas

A Little Princess

Back to the Future Part III

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Center Stage

Cookie’s Fortune

Dear John

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Elizabeth

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Fools Rush In

Hancock

Love Jacked

The Notebook

The Other Guys

The Pianist

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in Training

Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

Purple Rain

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Scary Movie 2

Sex and the City 2

COMING 2/3 – 2/7

Avail. 2/3/20:

Sordo — NETFLIX FILM

Team Kaylie: Part 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 2/4/20:

Faith, Hope & Love

She Did That

Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 2/5/20:

Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’

#cats_the_mewvie

The Pharmacist — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story

Avail. 2/6/20:

Cagaster of an Insect Cage — NETFLIX ANIME

Avail. 2/7/20:

The Ballad of Lefty Brown

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Horse Girl — NETFLIX FILM

Locke & Key — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

My Holo Love — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Who Killed Malcolm X?

COMING 2/8 – 2/15

Avail. 2/8/20:

The Coldest Game — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 2/9/20:

Better Call Saul: Season 4

Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama — NETFLIX FAMILY

Polaroid

Avail. 2/11/20:

Good Time

CAMINO A ROMA — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Q Ball

Avail. 2/12/20:

Anna Karenina

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 2/13/20:

Dragon Quest Your Story — NETFLIX ANIME

Love is Blind — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Narcos: Mexico: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 2/14/20:

Cable Girls: Final Season — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Isi & Ossi — NETFLIX FILM

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 2/15/20:

Starship Troopers

COMING 2/17 – 2/22

Avail. 2/17/20:

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 2/19/20:

Chef Show: Volume 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 2/20/20:

Spectros — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 2/21/20:

A Haunted House

Babies — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Gentefied — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Glitch Techs — NETFLIX FAMILY

Puerta 7 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

System Crasher — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 2/22/20:

Girl On The Third Floor

COMING 2/23 – 2/29

Avail. 2/23/20:

Full Count

Avail. 2/25/20:

Every Time I Die

Avail. 2/26/20:

I Am Not Okay With This — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 2/27/20:

Altered Carbon: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Followers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 2/28/20:

All The Bright Places — NETFLIX FILM

Babylon Berlin: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection

Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

La trinchera infinita — NETFLIX FILM

Queen Sono — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Restaurants on the Edge — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Unstoppable — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 2/29/20:

Jerry Maguire

Coming in February:

Amit Tandon: Family Tandoncies — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Taj Mahal 1989 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

AWARD-NOMINATED TITLES TO ADD TO YOUR LIST

Netflix has several buzzy films and series making a lot of headlines this awards season; be sure to add these critically-acclaimed Netflix titles to your list and get in a viewing or two.

The Crown — Season 3: The Crown has finally returned to Netflix for Season 3— this time with new cast members portraying Queen Elizabeth II and her family as the series takes a few steps into her middle age during England’s Swinging Sixties. The country faces an economic downturn and fierce nationalism, which in turn leads to scrutiny from the general public, who are starting to view the royals as aristocratic freeloaders. Olivia Colman succeeds Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth (and earned a Golden Globes win in the process), as does Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip (earning a Globes nod) and Helena Bonham Carter (again, grabbing a Globes nod) as Princess Margaret.

As a whole, The Crown earned a Golden Globes nomination for Best Television Series – Drama.

All seasons of The Crown are available to stream on Netflix now.

‘UNBELIEVABLE’:

Netflix made some serious waves with Unbelievable, a new series starring Merritt Wever, Toni Collette and Kaitlyn Dever that’s on the receiving end of praise for its raw honesty and emotional impact. The eight-episode drama is based on true events reported in the Marshall Project and ProPublica’s Pulitzer Prize-winning article “An Unbelievable Story of Rape,” as well as the This American Life podcast episode “Anatomy of Doubt.” Dever plays Marie Adler, a teenager who is raped but later retracts her accusation after being gaslighted by police into doing so. She lives without resolution for years until two Colorado detectives played by Weaver and Collette connect her photo to a serial rape suspect they’ve been hunting for.

Dever and Wever were both nominated for Golden Globes for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, and the show as a whole was up for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

All episodes of Unbelievable are available to stream now.

‘THE KOMINKSKY METHOD’

The Golden Globe-winning series The Kominsky Method returns with star Michael Douglas as an aging acting coach in his twilight years not quite ready to ride off into the sunset just yet.

Alan Arkin plays the once-famous Kominsky’s agent, who helps him see the funny side of the older years of life in Los Angeles. Douglas was nominated for the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy, as was Arkin for Supporting Actor. The two also earned nods in the same categories for Emmys this year, and the series as a whole was up for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy at the Globes.

Seasons 1 and 2 of The Kominsky Method are available to stream now.

‘LIVING WITH YOURSELF’

Paul Rudd earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy in Living With Yourself, where he works double time playing two versions of himself. His character, burned out on life and love, goes to a mysterious spa treatment only to discover that he has been replaced by a better version of himself.

Season 1 of Living With Yourself is available to stream on Netflix now. Netflix hasn’t confirmed whether the show will return for a second season.

‘DEAD TO ME’

For Dead to Me, Christina Applegate was up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes, as well as its respective category at the Emmy Awards, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Applegate stars as Jen, a widow who unexpectedly finds a friend in another woman played by Linda Cardellini, who is harboring a shocking secret that could turn Jen’s world upside down.

Season 1 of Dead to Me is streaming on Netflix now. Netflix officially renewed the series for a second season, although it’s unclear when it will premiere.