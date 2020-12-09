Netflix Fans Are Speechless After Watching Sneak Peek Trailer of Nicolas Cage's 'History of Swear Words'

Nicolas Cage is getting ready to delve into a study on the history of swear words in Netflix's latest unscripted comedy series, History of Swear Words, and he's leaving some viewers with open jaws. On Wednesday, the streaming giant sent subscribers into a state of speechlessness after dropping the trailer for the upcoming series, which is set to debut on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

The minute-long clip finds the actor channeling his inner Bob Ross, painting on a canvas as he contemplates a word that as Cage points out can also mean "cat" or can be used as "a term for that kid too afraid to play dodgeball in gym class." As he paints, Cage reflects on how the word makes reference to “a thing of great wonder and mystery” and is "buried within a delicate femininity." He notes that "men have died for it" and "women have moved in with each other way too soon for it." He added that to "fully capture its essence, we must plunge unafraid deep within its enchanted garden."

Nicholas Cage is hosting @NetflixIsAJoke’s new series History of Swear Words and, well... this should give you a good idea of what to expect pic.twitter.com/51V7PCzY6Q — Netflix (@netflix) December 9, 2020

That word, however, is just one of many that Cage will study in the series, which will also break down the origins, pop culture-usage, science and cultural impact of curse words,” including "f–," "b–," and "d–," among many others. The six-episode series, according to TVLine, will feature interviews with experts in etymology and pop culture, historians and entertainers, as well as guest stars including Sarah Silverman, Nick Offerman, Jim Jefferies, Nikki Glaser, Joel Kim Booster, DeRay Davis, Open Mike Eagle, Patti Harrison, London Hughes, Zainab Johnson, Baron Vaughn, and Isiah Whitlock Jr.

While Netflix subscribers still have several weeks before the series drops, the History of Swear Words trailer certainly gave them plenty to dwell on. The clip left many unable to form coherent thoughts, others reacting in complete shock. Keep scrolling to see what they are saying, though be warned, some of the responses are in the true expletive-laced nature of the show at hand.