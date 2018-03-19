The Netflix library is about to get a lot fuller with the latest additions set to hit the shelves this weekend.

The work week is nearing an end, and bingers freedom is on the horizon with the new titles the popular streaming service will be adding on March 16, 17, and 18. Among the long-awaited additions is a reboot of a childhood favorite, an Argentinean thriller, and a documentary series exploring a forgotten cult that once took root in the Pacific Northwest.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend.

Benji

Netflix is jumping on the reboot bandwagon with Benji, slated to be available for streaming on March 16.



First debuting on the big screen in 1974, Benji immediately won the hearts of viewers, so much so that the character went on to headline several more films in the ’70s and ’80s. Now, he is making his way to Netflix.



The streaming platform’s new take on the beloved classic revolves around the orphaned scruffy canine being found by two New Orleans school kids. Throughout the movie, Benji works to heal a broken family with two young children on the brink of danger.



The Netflix Original film is directed by Brandon Cramp, the son of Joe Cramp, the creator of the canine character and director of the first Benji film.

Edha: Season 1

Fashion, modelling, music, and all of the mystery associated with a thriller intermingle in Netflix’s first original series from Argentina.



Edha follows the life of young, successful fashion designer and single mother, Edha, who is at a crossroads that could change her life forever. As she struggles to make a decision that could take her a whole new level in the fashion world, she meets a handsome immigrant-turned model, who has a desire for revenge.



The 13-part dramatic thriller is making its way to the streaming platform on Friday, March 16.

On My Block: Season 1

Lovers of nostalgic coming-of-age stories will have something new to watch when the debut season of On My Block comes to Netflix on Friday.



The half-hour comedy series, co-created by Awkward creator Lauren Iungerich, is described as a coming-of-age comedy centered on four “bright, street-savvy friends” who are navigating their way through their first year of high school in the inner city of South Central Los Angeles.

Spirit Riding Free: Season 4

Kids will have plenty to watch when the weekend comes around.



Based on the 2002 Oscar-nominated film Spirit, Spirit Riding Free follows Lucky, a young girl who moves to the countryside and befriends a wild stallion named Spirit.



The fourth season of the Netflix Original series will find Lucky, Spirit, and the rest of the PALs continuing their fun adventures. Fans will get to meet Lucky’s grandfather, watch as the circus comes to town, and see how Lucky’s life is about to change forever.

Take Your Pills

On Friday, Netflix is releasing its newest documentary, Take Your Pills.



The 87-minute feature unpacks the $13 billion industry that exists for cognitive enhancements like Adderal and the role they play in driving America. The film explores the pressures that drive some people to use drugs like Adderal, including the increased pressure to improve grades and performance.



Directed by Alison Klayman, best known for her 2012 film Ai Weiwei: Never Sorry, Take Your Pills speaks with multiple people who have used pharmaceuticals to boost their productivity, including college students, a Silicon Valley software engineer, and former Chicago Bear player Eben Britto.

The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter

Avid hunters can get their fill of the hunt on Friday, March 16, when The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter is released on the streaming platform.



In short, The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter is a satire of hunting and gun culture. Starring Josh Brolin as a narcissistic hunter named Buck Ferguson, the film follows the great hunter and his cameraman, Don, as he attempts to reconnect with his 12-year-old son, Jaden, who has no interest in growing up to be a hunter.

Wild Wild Country: Season 1

Netflix is adding a second new documentary to its library with the addition of the first season of Wild Wild Country on March 16.



The six-hour long debut season of the documentary series explores the true story of Indian guru Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh, who purchased a vast tract of land in Wasco County, Oregon in 1981 with the hopes of building a 64,000-acre utopia.

