The Netflix library is about to restock its shelves this weekend.

Beginning Friday, April 6, streaming giant Netflix is rolling out a slew of new titles for casual watchers and binge watchers alike to enjoy over the course of the weekend. From an inside look at a spiritual icon’s final days to homebuilt sleeper cars and supercars going head to head in a battle royal, Netflix has a little something for everyone.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend.

6 Balloons

Netflix’s latest venture into film, and director Marja-Lewis Ryan’s second feature, shows the hardships of addiction.



Starring Abbi Jacobson and Dave Franco, the film shows the fraying family ties as Katie (Jacobson) drives her brother, Seth (Franco), around Los Angeles with his 2-year-old daughter in search for a rehab facility after he slips back into his heroin addiction.



6 Balloons will be available for streaming on Friday, April 6.

Amateur

On the heels of March Madness, Netflix is releasing its own film to satiate sports lovers.



Amateur, set to be made available for streaming on Friday, April 6, follows a 14-year-old high school basketball phenom as he discovers that corruption and greed of NCAA recruiting after being recruited to an elite prep school.



The film is written and directed by Ryan Koo.

Fastest Car: Season 1

Netflix is pitting supercars against sleepers in its newest original series, Fastest Cars, its first original series focused on car culture.



The series, set to debut on the streaming platform on Friday, will feature three homebuilt sleepers, or cars with high performance masked by a mundane appearance, against a single supercar.



The roster of supercars to appear in the series’ first season includes the Dodge Viper, Ferrari 488, Porsche GT3, McLaren MC4-12, Ford GT, Lamborghini Huracan, and pair of Aventadors. On the roster for the sleepers are a pair of GM G-bodies (a Chevy Monte Carlo and Oldsmobile Cutlass), a 1927 Dodge pickup, a third-generation Mitsubishi Mirage, a first-gen Chevy S10, a second-gen GMC Sonoma, a ’64-’66 Chevy pickup, a square-body Chevy pickup, a Ford Pinto, and a turbocharged Honda Odyssey minivan.

Money Heist: Part 2

The biggest money heist in history is in jeopardy in the second season of Netflix’s Money Heist.



The second installment of the platform’s original series, formerly known as La Casa De Papel, will see hostages and thieves growing increasingly nervous as forensic scientists track down the house where the heist was planned. To make matters worse for the famed criminals, and to further impede their heist, police are closed to discovering the identity of The Professor.



All episodes of the second season will be coming to Netflix on April 6.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: JAY-Z

On Friday, the popular web television talk show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman will be releasing its latest installment.



The latest episode of the series, Netflix’s latest venture into the talk show genre, will feature American rapper JAY-Z, who is one of the best-selling musicians of all time. During the segment, he will discuss the distinct qualities individual rappers bring to the table.



Previous episodes of the show saw host David Letterman having intimate conversations with former President Barack Obama, George Clooney, and Malala Yousafzai.

Orbiter 9

A science fiction romance drama, Orbiter 9 tells the story of Helena, a woman who has been on a deep space mission for 20 years. Alone on a spaceship her entire life, she falls in love with Alex, an engineer who suddenly and unexpectedly enters her life. Helena eventually comes to learn that her life is not as it seems.



The Netflix film will be available for streaming beginning on Friday, April 6.

Ram Dass, Going Home

In this 31-minute documentary, Netflix offers a “profound and poetic” encounter with Ram Dass, the 1960s cultural figure, spiritual leaer, and outspoken advocate for death-and-dying awareness. The documentary, which follows Dass as he approaches the end of life in Maui, offers a glimpse of the “soul’s journey home” as Dass reflects on love, life, and death.



The film, which was shortlisted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences as a contender for the 2018 Academy Awards in Documentary Short Subject, will be available for streaming on Friday, April 6.

Sun Dogs

In Jennifer Morrison’s feature directorial debut, the poignant story of a young man named Ned is told. After three failed attempts to join the military, he takes a Marine officer’s advice to “protect the homefront” a little too seriously, enlisting the help of a young runaway, Tally, to form an anti-terrorism unit with their sights set on a casino manager who may or may not be a terrorist mastermind.



The film stars Michael Angarano, Melissa Benoist, Xzibit, Allison Janney and Ed O’Neill.



Sun Dogs comes to Netflix on Friday.

The 4th Company

Starring Adrian Ladron, Andoni Gracia, Hernán Mendoza, Netflix’s original film The 4th Company tells the story of a 1970s inmate American football team who participate in a crime ring while serving their prison sentences. The film exposes local and state corruption in the penal system.



The prison drama, which is based on a true story, scored nine Mexican Academy Awards in July.



It will begin streaming on Netflix on April 6.

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 1

A spin-off of the film The Boss Baby, The Boss Baby: Back in Business is Netflix’s latest team up with DreamWorks Animation.



The series will see Boss Baby continuing to navigate the cutthroat world of Baby Corp and achieve a near-impossible work-life balance as he brings his older brother Tim to the office to teach him the art of business.



The first season of the Netflix original series debuts Friday.

Todo lo que sería de Lucas Lauriente

Once again dipping its toes in the world of stand-up comedy, Todo lo que sería de Lucas Lauriente features Argentine comic Lucas Lauriente, who animatedly rattles off reflections on different generations and begs kids to stop saying “goals.”



The original series will be available for streaming beginning April 6.

Troy: Fall of a City: Season 1

Troy: Fall of a City retells the 10-year siege of Troy.



The British American miniseries based on Trojan War tells the story of herdsman Paris, who falls for Helen of Sparta. Their relationship triggers a series of events that threatens their families and ignites the Trojan War.



Netflix subscribers will be able to watch the first season of the Netflix original series beginning April 6.

24 Hours to Live

Ethan Hawke, Rutger Hauer, Liam Cunningham, and Paul Anderson star in this thriller, set to be available in the Netflix library beginning Saturday, April 7.



In this fast-paced, adrenaline pumping movie, a career assassin is given a chance at redemption after his employer brings him back to life after he was killed on the job.