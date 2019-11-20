Everything Leaving Netflix in December 2019

As the final month of the decade creeps closer on the calendar, keep an eye on this list of Netflix content leaving the platform throughout December 2019 to make sure your favorite titles are sticking around a little bit longer.

With the streaming wars in full effect (looking at you, Disney+), a number of TV shows and movies will be cut from Netflix in December, so make sure you’re squeezing in a viewing or two of titles from the list below that are getting the axe.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After seeing what’s on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix in December, including several original movies and series.

LEAVING 12/1- 12/2

Leaving 12/1/19:

Yoga Hosers

Leaving 12/2/19:

Africa: Season 1

Blue Planet II: Season 1

Frozen Planet: On Thin Ice

Frozen Planet: Season 1

Frozen Planet: The Epic Journey

Life

Life On Location

Life Story

Nature’s Great Events : Series 1

Nature’s Great Events: Diaries: Series 1

Planet Earth II

Planet Earth: Season 1

The Blue Planet: A Natural History of the Oceans: Season 1

The Blue Planet: A Natural History of the Oceans: Season 1

The Hunt: Season 1

The Making of Frozen Planet: Series 1

LEAVING 12/4 – 12/25

Leaving 12/4/19:

Thor: Ragnarok

Leaving 12/11/19:

Get Santa

Leaving 12/14/19:

Beyblade: Metal Fusion: Season 1

Merlin: Season 1-5

Leaving 12/15/19:

Helix: Season 2

Leaving 12/18/19:

Miss Me This Christmas

You Can’t Fight Christmas

Leaving 12/19/19:

George of the Jungle 2

Leaving 12/25/19:

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 7-11

Kurt Seyit ve Şura: Season 1

Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi

LEAVING 12/31

About a Boy

Billy Elliot

Black Hawk Down

Christmas with the Kranks

Daddy Day Care

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Frasier: Season 1-10

Frasier: The Final Season

Jackie Brown

Leap Year

Mona Lisa Smile

Pulp Fiction

Rain Man

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Schindler’s List

Tears of the Sun

The Crow

The Dark Crystal

The Pink Panther

Wet Hot American Summer

White Christmas

Winter’s Bone

XXX: State of the Union

BINGE-WORTHY TITLES TO ADD TO YOUR LIST:

Feeling sad that some your favorites are leaving Netflix? Drown your woes in a binge-watching session of some exciting series that have dropped in recent weeks and months.

The Devil Next Door: The Devil Next Door is Netflix’s latest docu series taking the streaming platform by storm. This series focuses on a Cleveland, Ohio, grandfather who stands accused of an Earth-shattering crime — being the infamous Nazi concentration camp guard known as Ivan the Terrible. The controversial documentary focuses on the Ukranian’s appeal for innocence after he was convicted in German court.

The Devil Next Door is available to stream now on Netflix.

‘THE CROWN’ — SEASON 3

The Crown has finally returned to Netflix — this time with new cast members portraying Queen Elizabeth II and her family as the series takes a few steps into her middle age during England’s Swinging Sixties. The country faces an economic downturn and fierce nationalism, which in turn leads to scrutiny from the general public, who are starting to view the royals as aristocratic freeloaders. Olivia Colman succeeds Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth, as does Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.

Season 3 of The Crown is available to stream on Netflix Nov. 17.

‘QUEER EYE: WE’RE IN JAPAN!’

Queer Eye fans were pleasantly surprised with a brand new season of the more-than-a-makeover show, this time taking place exclusively in Japan! Style expert Tan France, food and wine expert Antoni Porowski, hair care and grooming expert Jonathan Van Ness, culture expert Karamo Brown and interior design expert Bobby Berk use their knowledge to transform the lives of people nominated by their friends and family. The Queer Eye for the Straight Guy revival premiered in 2018 on Netflix and was such a hit that it’s already well into three seasons and a special Japan season a year later.

Seasons 1-3 of Queer Eye, as well as Queer Eye: We’re in Japan, are streaming on Netflix now.

‘SETH MEYERS: LOBBY BABY’

Late Night host Seth Meyers steps out from behind his desk and onto the stage at the Pantages Theater in Minneapolis to explain to his fans that you can love a lobby baby as much as a hospital baby…in time. In his Netflix comedy-special debut, Meyers touches upon family, fatherhood and why you should never take your girlfriend to Paris for her birthday.

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby is streaming now on Netflix.