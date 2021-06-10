'The Conjuring' House's New Owner Says It's Still Haunted

✖

The Conjuring movie franchise is based on the real-life investigations of Ed and Lorraine Warren, which helps to make things so much more frightening, and the new owners of the house from the first film have revealed that it is still haunted. According to a report from Mysterious Universe, in 2019 paranormal investigators Jennifer and Cory Heinzen bought the Rhode Island farmhouse that once belonged to the Perron family. The Perron's were depicted in the first Conjuring film, back in 2013, which loosely detailed the torment they endured before getting help from the Warrens.

The Heizen's daughter, Madison, has reportedly been documenting the continued haunting of the house, using TikTok to share what they've encountered. "This happened last year when I was in the kitchen," Madison shared. "I was eating dinner by myself and I saw someone run by me. I caught it by the left corner of my eye, and all I saw was a veil and a skirt and it just vanished into thin air. This had all happened in a span of three seconds, and I just sat there in complete disbelief not knowing what to do afterwards."

The newest film in the blockbuster horror series, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, debuted on June 4. It was precedded by 2016's The Conjuring 2. Notably, The Conjuring 3 was inspired by the 1981 trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, also known as the "Devil Made Me Do It" case. Johnson was arrested and charged for the murder of his landlord, Alan Bono.

The Warrens became involved with the case due to the bizarre nature of the circumstances surrounding it. Johnson's trial is said to be the first known U.S. court case wherein the defense set out to prove innocence based on the defendant denying of personal responsibility for the crime due to claiming demonic possession.

The Devil Made Me Do It is the third film in the direct Conjuring series but it is actually the eighth film overall in the franchise. In addition to the films focusing on the Warrens' investigations, the Conjuring franchise also includes a spinoff trilogy about the creepy doll Anabelle. The first Anabelle film was released in 2014, followed by Annabelle: Creation in 2017, and Annabelle Comes Home in 2019.

There are also two more films connected to the series: The Nun, which is a spinoff prequel set in 1950s Romania; and The Curse of La Llorona, a loosely connected evil spirit story that featured actor Tony Amendola reprising his role as Father Perez from the first Annabelle film. Notably, the film was directed by Michael Chaves, who is also the director of The Devil Made Me Do It. Fans can catch The Conjuring 3 on the big screen where theaters are reopened, or streaming exclusively on HBO Max.