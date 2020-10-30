'Halloween Kills' Star Jamie Lee Curtis Teases 'Legacy of Evil' in new Michael Myers Trilogy

✖

Halloween Kills star Jamie Lee Curtis recently sat down to talk about the upcoming horror sequel, and she teased Michael Myers' "legacy of evil" in the new trilogy's third film, Halloween Ends. On Monday, Curtis appeared in a Jess Cagle Show interview, on SiriusXM, and opened up about what fans can expect from the Halloween Kills, but when pressed to give fans a hint as to what Halloween Ends might bring, she resisted. After repeating "I can't" a number of times, Curtis finally provided "snippet."

"I know we have to wrap up here's my snippet, legacy that it really has to do with the nature of evil and the legacy of evil," she said. This certainly does not give fans a whole lot to go on, as far as trying to guess what Halloween Ends might bring, but it could potentially imply that even if Myers finally meets his grisly end, a new evil — or murderous "shape" — might rise to take his place. Halloween Ends will mark the third film in the new Halloween trilogy produced by horror studio Blumhouse Productions (The Purge, Paranormal Activity), in conjunction with Universal Pictures. The first was 2018's Halloween, which was a direct sequel to the first Halloween film from 1978. Halloween Ends is currently scheduled to be released on Oct. 14, 2022.

Before the finale, however, fans still have Halloween Kills to look forward to, which is set to open in theaters on Oct. 15, 2021. Originally, Halloween Kills was supposed to open this year, and then Halloween Ends in 2021, but with the coronavirus pandemic causing mass theater closures, the producing studios decided to push the schedule back by one year. While speaking with Cagle, Curtis — who plays Laurie Strode — was asked if they had been able to complete filming on Halloween Kills, to which she explained that they had shot the movie in 2019, and then reveled the aforementioned schedule changes.

Curtis also explained that while Halloween 2018 was very much about trauma, "Halloween Kills movie is about a mob." She continued, "So what I will tell you is that what we were seeing around the country of the power of the rage of voices, big groups of people coming together enraged at the set of circumstances, that's what the movie is. The movie is about a mob. And so it's very interesting because it takes on what happens when trauma infects an entire community."

The actress added, "And we're seeing it everywhere with the Black Lives Matter movement. We're seeing it in action and Halloween Kills weirdly enough, dovetailed onto that proceeded it, it was written before that occurred, but then of course, so when you see it, it's a seething group of people moving through the story as a big angry group, it's really, really, really intense. It's a masterpiece."