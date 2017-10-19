Chelsea Handler’s Netflix Talk Show Ending After Two Seasons

Chelsea Handler’s Netflix talk show will end when its second season concludes.

Handler tweeted out a lengthy statement about the cancellation, which she paints as her decision. She says she “decided not to return for another season of Chelsea.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The beloved talk-show host said a desire to pursue a more culturally important project lead to her departure.

Up Next: ‘House of Cards’ Production Shut Down Following Active Shooter

“Like so many across the country, the past presidential election and the countless events that have unfolded since have galvanized me,” Handler wrote. “From the national level down to the grassroots, it’s clear our decisions at the ballot box next year will mark a defining moment for our nation. For these reasons, I’ve decided not to return for another season of Chelsea, and instead devote as much time as I can to becoming a more knowledgeable and engaged citizen and to focus on projects that have significance to me.”

Handler did clarify that she still has a positive relationship with Netflix, and this next project is a joint venture between them.

“I’m excited to share that I will continue my partnership with Netflix, working together on a documentary where I’ll engage with people I don’t talk with enough – people of different ethnicities, religions and political philosophies,” she wrote. “Netflix could not be more understanding, and I’m grateful for their continued support.”

More: Netflix Addresses Disney’s Departure From Its Streaming Service

New episodes of the show will continue to air each Friday until the end of 2017.

Handler and Netflix have had a strong relationship in the past. Before Chelsea, the streaming giant had been behind her 2014 standup special Uganda Be Kidding Me: Live and the 2016 documentary series Chelsea Does.

Chelsea was the spiritual successor to Handler’s E! talk show Chelsea Lately. Its episodes were released weekly as opposed to most Netflix shows, which typically drop new seasons all at once.

Read Handler’s full statement below.

Photo Credit: Netflix / Greg Gayne