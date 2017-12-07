Lindsay Lohan Trying to Get ‘Mean Girls 2’ Made

Lindsay Lohan thinks that a Mean Girls sequel would be so fetch.

On Wednesday, the 31-year-old actress caught up with Entertainment Tonight at the Daily Mail‘s Unwrap the Holidays party in New York City, where she revealed that she hoping for a sequel to the 2004 hit movie Mean Girls.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m here in New York, so Tina Fey better be hiding or I’m going to find her and Lorne Michaels. I know where his desk is,” she teased, revealing that she is “trying” to get a Mean Girls 2 in the works.

This isn’t the first time that Lohan has claimed that she’s hoping for a sequel of the now classic chick flick. In 2016, the actress told CNN that she has “been trying so hard to do a Mean Girls 2,” adding that, “It is not in my hands… But I will keep forcing it and pushing it on them until we do it.”

In June, the 31-year-old suggested that Emma Stone would be a nice addition to any possible Mean Girls sequel, stating that she thinks her character Cady Heron and Emma Stone’s character would be friends.

But what else would Cady Heron be up to these days? Lohan thinks that she’d take a page from Madonna, stating that “I’m thinking she’s been living in Africa and adopts children, very Madonna.”

The Plastics don’t currently have any plans to return to the big screen, but if Lohan keeps pushing, we may all be wearing pink on Wednesdays again.