Netflix Just Canceled Two Shows at Once

Netflix canceled two shows at once on Tuesday. The legal drama Partner Track and the sci-fi series The Imperfects will not get second seasons. Neither were big hits with audiences, with Partner Track being a particular disappointment for the streamer. Netflix even allowed the show to end with a big cliffhanger, which will be left unresolved.

Partner Track debuted on Aug. 26 with only reached as high as fourth place on Netflix's Weekly Top 10 English-language series chart, Deadline reports. The Imperfects debuted on Sept. 8 and debuted at number three on the chart. Both shows only spent three weeks in the Top 10, which is far less than what Netflix executives want for a successful show.

Netflix had high hopes for Partner Track, which was a rare Hollywood romantic drama with an Asian-American lead. Arden Cho starred as Ingrid Yun, a young lawyer whose moral compass is challenged as she tries to make partner at a New York City law firm. The series was developed by Georgia Lee (The Expanse) and was based on Helen Wan's novel The Partner Track.

The show ran 10 episodes, with the Season 1 finale ending on a cliffhanger. Netflix even had a writers' room working on Season 2 ideas. However, the streamer ultimately decided against ordering new episodes before any significant work was done. Partner Track was produced by Jax Media.

Although Partner Track is ending, Netflix is still working with Lee and Cho. Lee is a member of Magic Quill Productions, alongside Matt Owens and Joe Henderson, which has a first-look deal at Netflix. Cho stars in Netflix's upcoming Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action adaptation.

The Imperfects was created by Shelley Ericksen and Dennis Heaton. The series centered on three Seattle adults who turn into monsters after undergoing an experimental gene therapy procedure. Italia Ricci (Designated Survivor) starred as Dr. Sydney Burke, who assists the three adults who try to discover the origins of their transformations. The cast also included Morgan Taylor Campbell, Rhianna Jagpal, and Quien Mato a Sara (Who Killed Sara) actor Iñaki Godoy.

Netflix clearly needs to see huge numbers for a show to get more seasons. On Monday, the streamer renewed Ryan Murphy's The Watcher, which received a mixed critical response but continues to be a big hit with audiences. Netflix also ordered two more Monster seasons, following the incredible success of Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which was also co-created by Murphy.