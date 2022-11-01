Netflix Cancels Series After 2 Seasons in 'Especially Tough' Move

Netflix has canceled a fan-favorite series after two seasons. Calling the decision an "especially tough" move, Fate: The Winx Saga showrunner Brian Young revealed the news on Instagram that the show will not be returning for a third season."This is not fun news to share, but Netflix [has] decided not to move forward with season three of Fate: The Winx Saga," he began.

Young continued, "This is especially tough because I know how many of you loved this season. It's a heartbreaking silver lining, but a silver lining all the same. I'm so proud of everyone who worked on the show, and so happy we got to tell the stories we did. Our cast and crew put in a ton of hard work creating this world and these characters. I'm grateful for each and every one of them, and for all of you for watching. It's been an amazing four years. Hopefully we'll see each other again in the future."

Fans of Fate: The Winx Saga have been responding to Young's post with one writing, "Haaaate it when Netflix does this. If you had known before S2, things could have been explained and wrapped up nicely in the end. Writing a show not knowing whether or not you'll have another season must be so frustrating." Someone else added, "Are you kidding me? Please say your kidding and this is just some joke."

Fate: The Winx Saga is a live-action reimagining of the Italian cartoon Winx Club from Iginio Straffi. In an official synopsis of the show, Netflix explains that it "follows the coming-of-age journey of six fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence." In Season 2: "School's back in session under the militant authority of Alfea's former Headmistress Rosalind."

The synopsis continues, "With the Burned Ones gone, Dowling 'disappeared' and Silva imprisoned for treason, the Alfea of last year has grown up with new magic, new romances and new faces. But when fairies start to go missing in the night, Bloom and her Suitemates discover a dangerous threat lurking in the shadows. One they'll have to stop before it wreaks havoc on the entire Otherworld." Seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Netflix.