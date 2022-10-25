Netflix Cancels Show in the Middle of Production

Yet another Netflix series has been given the axe before it could even make it to the screen. Following the cancelations of the series Grendel in September, and amid a major shakeup of its animation slate, Netflix has quietly canceled the adult animated comedy Bad Crimes mid-production.

First confirmed to be in the works in January, Bad Crimes was described as a dark comedy procedural starring Nicole Byer and Lauren Lapkus as Kara and Jennie, FBI agents who travel across the country to solve grisly crimes while juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as possible. The series was from creators Nicole Silverberg and Greg Daniels and Mike Judge. Bad Crimes received a 10-episode order and was in production, with Lapkus telling PopCulture.com back in April that the cast and crew were "working on it right now." At the time, she teased that Bad Crimes is "a really fun show. It's an animated show, and it's a dark comedy crime procedural, so it's like basically if Law & Order was funny and raunchy and crazy. It's really funny and it's starring me and Nicole Byer, she's a hilarious standup."

Netflix did not officially announce the cancellation, but the news was confirmed by several outlets, including Variety. Although an exact reason for the cancellation remains unclear, a source familiar with the matter told The Wrap "the cancellation is a reflection of the changed needs of the streamer's slate following a change in leadership." Bad Crimes' abrupt end follows the departure of Mike Moon, who served as Netflix's head of adult animation until he stepped down in July. Billy Wee, who was previously HBO Max's senior vice president of comedy and animation, replaced Wee.

Amid the leadership shakeup, Netflix's animation lineup has undergone some major changes, with several series getting the axe. Prior to Bad Crimes' cancellation, the streamer canceled its adaptation of the children's comic series Bones, Ava DuVerny's Wings of Fire, the preschool series Antiracist Baby, and the movie With Kind Regards From Kindergarten, though those cancellations came before Moon's departure and were said to be the result of creative considerations.

While the Monday evening news of Bad Crimes' cancellation may mark the end of the series' journey at Netflix, all hope isn't lost for the show. According to Variety, Bad Crimes is now being shopped around to other platforms, meaning the series may find a home on a different streamer or network.