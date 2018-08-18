Netflix’s Cancellation of ‘The Joel McHale Show’ and ‘The Break With Michelle Wolf’ Met With Mixed Reaction

Netflix officially canceled both The Break With Michelle Wolf and The Joel McHale Show on Friday, but the two talk shows got very different responses on social media.

Netflix was apparently dissatisfied with both of its new talk shows this year, dropping Wolf’s skewering political roast show as well as McHale’s new insult-heavy pop culture commentary. According to a report by Entertainment Weekly, the streaming service felt that neither show could be salvaged, though fans did not all feel the same way.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Break was summarily mourned by Wolf’s fans, many of whom felt that she had suffered from being one of the first shows Netflix aired on a weekly schedule. The streaming giant has been making an effort to put more of its series on a half-season schedule, as many fans find it daunting when a whole season appears at once. However, some felt Wolf’s weekly schedule was too far in the other direction.

“I enjoyed [The Break] but the weekly thing doesn’t work with streaming,” one person wrote. “It isn’t like DVR where you’re reminded of an episode when it pops up in your saved list. I’d go several weeks before remembering new episodes were ready.”

I enjoyed @thebreaknetflix but the weekly thing doesn’t work with streaming. It isn’t like DVR where you’re reminded of an episode when it pops up in your saved list. I’d go several weeks before remembering new episodes were ready. #TheBreakWithMichelleWolf — AmandaRJester (@AmandaRJester) August 18, 2018



“[Netflix] you are as cold as a Midwest Winter,” chimed in another. “You went and canceled [The Break]. What am I supposed to do on Sunday nights now?”

@netflix you are as cold as a Midwest Winter. You went and canceled #thebreak. What am I supposed to do on Sunday nights now? — Mara Stark (@MaraStarkRaving) August 18, 2018



“[Netflix] [what the f—] are you thinking cancelling [The Break] with Michelle Wolf??” asked a third person. “It is pure gold and [Michelle Wolf] is amazing.”

@netflix wtf are you thinking cancelling #TheBreak with Michelle Wolf?? It is pure gold and @michelleisawolf is amazing. — casandra (@Casandra_K) August 18, 2018



“I’m extremely disappointed with the cancellation of [The Break] on [Netflix]! Her witty will be greatly missed.”

I’m extremely disappointed with the cancellation of #TheBreak on @netflix! Her witty will be greatly missed. — Karo Lenae (@Karolenae) August 18, 2018



Still, with Wolf’s penchant for harsh, roast-style humor, it’s no surprise that many felt perfectly comfortable mocking her for the sudden loss of employment. A number of angry tweets were directed at Wolf herself, suggesting that justice had somehow been served.

@michelleisawolf you got fired 🕺☃️👌😜 — Scott Snyder (@stanleysnyder47) August 18, 2018



“[Michelle Wolf] is not funny!” declared one person. “We have always turned her off. She yells, makes fun of others and has a filthy mouth! She makes those I know want to vomit.”

@michelleisawolf is not funny! We have always turned her off. She yells, makes fun of others and has a filthy mouth! She makes those I know want to vomit. — A B Casteel (@bumpy_47) August 18, 2018



“I guess even Netflix didn’t like your abortion jokes,” added another. “[Laughing out loud].”

@michelleisawolf I guess even Netflix didn’t like your abortion jokes. lol — Matt X (@ClemVegas37) August 18, 2018



The sentiments were similar over on McHale’s side of the fence, perhaps with a bit more mourning of his short-lived show. The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale got an extra six-episode order in July, making its cancellation that much more surprising.

“So [Netflix] cancelled the [Joel McHale] show because apparently quality is not something that’s of interest to NetFlix,” one fan noted.

So @netflix cancelled the @joelmchale show because apparently quality is not something that’s of interest to NetFlix. — Jason Wert (@RealJasonWert) August 18, 2018



“awww man…[Joel McHale] I’ll greatly miss your show. [Netflix] are fools to can the goodness of your satire. I’ll keep loving your shows, you keep getting em cancelled – cool? Cool.”

awww man…@joelmchale I’ll greatly miss your show. @netflix are fools to can the goodness of your satire. I’ll keep loving your shows, you keep getting em cancelled – cool? Cool.#Community #JoelMchaleShow #GoneTooSoon — ke3bzburger (@Ke3bZ) August 18, 2018



Surprisingly, while McHale’s show featured more direct and personal attacks on individuals, there was not as much celebrating online that it was over — likely because it was not political in nature. Still, there was a thin sliver of the Venn Diagram between the two demographics that was glad to see both shows go.

“I never watched an entire episode of Joel McHale’s show and the sound of Michelle Wolf’s voice made deafness seem appealing so I’m okay,” one person tweeted.

I never watched an entire episode of Joel McHale’s show and the sound of Michelle Wolf’s voice made deafness seem appealing so I’m okay. — screenPhiles (@ScreenPhiles) August 17, 2018



Of course, fans of both shows have created numerous petitions online, calling on Netflix or another outlet to rescue the productions.