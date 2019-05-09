Netflix Brings Back ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ in New Interactive Special

Netflix is about to make “the world a Kimmier place,” the streaming service revealing that Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt will return with an interactive special.

Just three months after wrapping its four-season run on Netflix, series co-creator Tina Fey announced at the show’s Netflix FYSEE panel on Wednesday that Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt will return for a final interactive episode, following on the heels of Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, in 2020.

The special will be created and executive produced by Fey and Robert Carlock and feature stars Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski, and Carol Kane, according to TV Guide.

“We’re thrilled to announce that we’re about to start production on an all-new Interactive Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt special, set to debut on Netflix in 2020,” Fey announced. “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt was one of the first original comedy series on Netflix, and now it will be its first interactive comedy event. Fans will be able to make choices on behalf of our characters, taking different story paths with, of course, different jokes. I think it’s a great fit for our show and will be a great way to officially complete the series.”

The announcement comes just a year after the streamer announced that the comedy series would be coming to an end following its fourth season, which was split into two parts.

“We came into the season not necessarily thinking that way,” Carlock said at the time. “But in the past few months, we’ve been thinking [the series] is heading toward its conclusion.”

“We were never quite sure what the life of the show wanted to be,” he added. “When we split up this fourth season into kind of a fourth and a fifth — just in the boring, most practical way, you could think of them as two short seasons — one wouldn’t be coming out until 2019, so it just felt like the right time to pull up stakes since we were kind of pushing ourselves into next year.”

Originally piloted and given a 13-episode series order at NBC, Netflix picked up the single-camera comedy series, with a two-season pickup ahead of its debut. The action proved to be worthwhile, as the series has been among Netflix’s most critically-acclaimed shows, earning 18 Primetime Emmy nominations including Outstanding Comedy Series for each of its seasons.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is currently available for streaming on Netflix. The interactive special will debut sometime in 2020.