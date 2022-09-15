Netflix Bids Farewell to Beloved '90s Sitcom

Saved by the Bell is joining the list of beloved sitcoms that are leaving long-term subscribers on streaming platforms. Joining the likes of shows like The Office, Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, and Friends have all left the streaming service and moved on to other streaming homes, typically owned by the parent company of the network the show originally aired on. Saved by the Bell is now no longer on Netflix. It was added to the platform just a year ago. Fans of the couldn't wait for its release. All six seasons of the series were added to the streamer's lineup, and three of the spinoff films. But subscribers noticed they were removed on September 14th.

Saved by the Bell, Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style, Saved by the Bell: The College Years, and Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas are no longer available for viewing. The only Saved by the Bell title that never made its way to the streaming giant was the recent series reboot, and it's due to being a Peacock series.

The show is still available to stream elsewhere. With a subscription, the show can be viewed on Hulu, Philo, fuboTV, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, and elsewhere. A revitalization of the Disney Channel series Good Morning, Miss Bliss, the show followed a group of high school friends and their principal at the fictional Bayside High School in LA.

Like other shows of its time, the show touched on hot topics, including drug use, driving under the influence, homelessness, remarriage, death, women's rights, peer pressure, romantic relationships, and environmental issues. The series starred Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Dustin Diamond, Lark Voorhies, Dennis Haskins, Tiffani-Amber Thiessen, Elizabeth Berkley, and Mario Lopez and ran for four seasons.

Two spinoff series - Saved by the Bell: The College Years, and Saved by the Bell: The New Class – were birthed from the show. Some of the original cast are also featured in the Peacock reboot.