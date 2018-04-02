Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix in April

New month, fresh content to hit Netflix‘s streaming service.

Keeping in line with its lofty production goals, several of the new titles headed to the platform in April are Netflix original series and films.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But keeping in line with those who love the classics, the company also plans to release some fan-favorite movies and binge-watch worthy TV seasons to its catalog in the coming month.

Ready to plan out your upcoming flicks and TV viewing schedule for family nights or alone time?

Keep scrolling to see the full list of titles coming to Netflix in April.

Coming 4/1:

Avail. 4/1/18

A Sort of Family

Along Came Polly

Bad Boys

Battlefield Earth

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

Big Time

Body of Lies

Cabin Fever

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever

Cats & Dogs

Cold Mountain

Dare to Be Wild

Deep Blue Sea

Fish People

Friday Night Lights

Jackass 2.5

Life Is Beautiful

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

Mortal Kombat

Nancy Drew

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

Scarface

Seven

Sin City

Speed Racer

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

The Duchess

The Family Man

The Flintstones

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas

The Iron Giant

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (Streaming every Sunday) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Lost Boys

The Queen of the Damned

The Spy Next Door

Wakfu: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Coming 4/2-4/15:

Avail. 4/2/18

La Piloto: Season 1

Avail. 4/3/18

Fary Is the New Black — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/5/18

Behind The Curtain: Todrick Hall

Despicable Me 3

Avail. 4/6/18

6 Balloons — NETFLIX FILM

Amateur — NETFLIX FILM

Fastest Car: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Money Heist: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: JAY-Z — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Orbiter 9 — NETFLIX FILM

Ram Dass, Going Home — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sun Dogs

The 4th Company — NETFLIX FILM

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Todo lo que sería de Lucas Lauriente — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Troy: Fall of a City: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/7/18

24 Hours to Live

Avail. 4/9/18

AMO: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/10/18

Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/12/18

Pickpockets — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 4/13/18

Chef’s Table: Pastry — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Come Sunday — NETFLIX FILM

I Am Not An Easy Man — NETFLIX FILM

Lost in Space: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/15/18

Lakeview Terrace

Seven Pounds

Coming 4/16-4/30:

Avail. 4/17/18

The Chalet: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Honeymoon Stand Up Special: Collection — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/18/18

Friend Request

Pelé

Avail. 4/19/18

Charité: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Chasing The Dragon

Avail. 4/20/18

Aggretsuko: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dope: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dude — NETFLIX FILM

Kodachrome — NETFLIX FILM

Mercury 13 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/21/18

The Letdown: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/24/18

Call the Midwife: Series 6: “Christmas Special 2017”

Kevin James: Never Don’t Give Up — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/25/18

Bill Nye: Science Guy

Psychokinesis — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 4/27/18

3%: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Bobby Kennedy for President — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Candy Jar — NETFLIX FILM

Holy Goalie

The Man Who Knew Infinity

The New Legends of Monkey: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Week Of — NETFLIX FILM

Coming in April

Jane The Virgin: Season 4

Seth Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity

Fresh Netflix originals to add to your queue:

Not sure where to start binging new Netflix content? Take our advice and check out at these highly-rated movies and series premieres from March while you wait for April’s new items to drop.

Jessica Jones season two:

Marvel’s Jessica Jones returns to Netflix for its highly-anticipated second season on March 8, more than two years following its debut episodes.

The series is based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name and follows Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) at the tragic end of her brief superhero career. The talented woman tries to rebuild her life as a private investigator, dealing with cases involving people with remarkable abilities in New York City.

Alongside the trailer for the second season, Netflix revealed that the new episodes will depict Jones “beginning to put her life back together after murdering her tormenter, Kilgrave. Now known throughout the city as a super-powered killer, a new case makes her reluctantly confront who she really is while digging deeper into her past to explore the reasons why.”

‘Collateral’:

Collateral is a BBC Two television series that debuted in February in the United Kingdom, and Netflix will stream the mystery drama exclusively outside the UK on March 9.

“Investigating the murder of a pizza delivery man, a London detective uncovers a tangles conspiracy involving drug dealers, smugglers and spies,” the streaming service wrote to tease the limited series.

The show consists of four episodes and the story takes place over four days in London. IT stars Carey Mulligan as Detective Inspector Kip Glaspie, as well as John Simm, Nicola Walker and Billie Piper.

‘The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes’:

Another product of BBC Two, The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes is the perfect cross between your love for Fixer Upper and Secret Lives of the Super Rich.

In four hour-long documentary-style episodes, award-winning architect Piers Taylor and actress/property enthusiast Caroline Quentin travel the world to tour unconventional homes in extreme places.

The first season, which hits Netflix on March 5, sends Taylor and Quentin to Santa Monica, Arizona, New Zealand and the Swiss Alps, among other fascinating locations.

‘Roxanne Roxanne’:

This Netflix original film depicts the true story of the early life and rise of rapper Roxanne Shanté in Queens, New York, during the 1980s.

From age 14, the rap battle champion has worked to become one of the first and most popular female emcees to hit the hip-hop scene, but not without struggle and sacrifice.

The film has already received high praise from critics who viewed it at Sundance Film Festival in 2017 and it boasts a 90 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with some predicting it will be the best movie release from Netflix in March.

Roxanne, Roxanne hits the streaming platform on March 23.

‘Benji’:

The creators of the original 1974 film Benji bring the furry tale back to life in this family-friendly movie distributed by Netflix. The “hero coming home” story is set to stream on the platform beginning March 16.

In the film, a determined dog comes to the rescue of a young boy and his sister when they stumble into serious danger, being kidnapped by robbers who are certainly in over their heads.

The lovable pup works to save his human family and repair their love for one another.