Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix in April

New month, fresh content to hit Netflix‘s streaming service.
Keeping in line with its lofty production goals, several of the new titles headed to the platform in April are Netflix original series and films.
Videos by PopCulture.com
But keeping in line with those who love the classics, the company also plans to release some fan-favorite movies and binge-watch worthy TV seasons to its catalog in the coming month.
Ready to plan out your upcoming flicks and TV viewing schedule for family nights or alone time?
Keep scrolling to see the full list of titles coming to Netflix in April.
Coming 4/1:
Avail. 4/1/18
A Sort of Family
Along Came Polly
Bad Boys
Battlefield Earth
Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
Big Time
Body of Lies
Cabin Fever
Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
Cats & Dogs
Cold Mountain
Dare to Be Wild
Deep Blue Sea
Fish People
Friday Night Lights
Jackass 2.5
Life Is Beautiful
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
Mortal Kombat
Nancy Drew
Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest
Scarface
Seven
Sin City
Speed Racer
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
The Duchess
The Family Man
The Flintstones
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
The Iron Giant
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (Streaming every Sunday) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Lost Boys
The Queen of the Damned
The Spy Next Door
Wakfu: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Coming 4/2-4/15:
Avail. 4/2/18
La Piloto: Season 1
Avail. 4/3/18
Fary Is the New Black — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 4/5/18
Behind The Curtain: Todrick Hall
Despicable Me 3
Avail. 4/6/18
6 Balloons — NETFLIX FILM
Amateur — NETFLIX FILM
Fastest Car: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Money Heist: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: JAY-Z — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Orbiter 9 — NETFLIX FILM
Ram Dass, Going Home — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sun Dogs
The 4th Company — NETFLIX FILM
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Todo lo que sería de Lucas Lauriente — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Troy: Fall of a City: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 4/7/18
24 Hours to Live
Avail. 4/9/18
AMO: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 4/10/18
Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 4/12/18
Pickpockets — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 4/13/18
Chef’s Table: Pastry — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Come Sunday — NETFLIX FILM
I Am Not An Easy Man — NETFLIX FILM
Lost in Space: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 4/15/18
Lakeview Terrace
Seven Pounds
Coming 4/16-4/30:
Avail. 4/17/18
The Chalet: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Honeymoon Stand Up Special: Collection — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 4/18/18
Friend Request
Pelé
Avail. 4/19/18
Charité: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Chasing The Dragon
Avail. 4/20/18
Aggretsuko: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dope: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dude — NETFLIX FILM
Kodachrome — NETFLIX FILM
Mercury 13 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 4/21/18
The Letdown: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 4/24/18
Call the Midwife: Series 6: “Christmas Special 2017”
Kevin James: Never Don’t Give Up — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 4/25/18
Bill Nye: Science Guy
Psychokinesis — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 4/27/18
3%: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Bobby Kennedy for President — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Candy Jar — NETFLIX FILM
Holy Goalie
The Man Who Knew Infinity
The New Legends of Monkey: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Week Of — NETFLIX FILM
Coming in April
Jane The Virgin: Season 4
Seth Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity
Fresh Netflix originals to add to your queue:
Not sure where to start binging new Netflix content? Take our advice and check out at these highly-rated movies and series premieres from March while you wait for April’s new items to drop.
Jessica Jones season two:
Marvel’s Jessica Jones returns to Netflix for its highly-anticipated second season on March 8, more than two years following its debut episodes.
The series is based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name and follows Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) at the tragic end of her brief superhero career. The talented woman tries to rebuild her life as a private investigator, dealing with cases involving people with remarkable abilities in New York City.
Alongside the trailer for the second season, Netflix revealed that the new episodes will depict Jones “beginning to put her life back together after murdering her tormenter, Kilgrave. Now known throughout the city as a super-powered killer, a new case makes her reluctantly confront who she really is while digging deeper into her past to explore the reasons why.”
‘Collateral’:
Collateral is a BBC Two television series that debuted in February in the United Kingdom, and Netflix will stream the mystery drama exclusively outside the UK on March 9.
“Investigating the murder of a pizza delivery man, a London detective uncovers a tangles conspiracy involving drug dealers, smugglers and spies,” the streaming service wrote to tease the limited series.
The show consists of four episodes and the story takes place over four days in London. IT stars Carey Mulligan as Detective Inspector Kip Glaspie, as well as John Simm, Nicola Walker and Billie Piper.
‘The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes’:
Another product of BBC Two, The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes is the perfect cross between your love for Fixer Upper and Secret Lives of the Super Rich.
In four hour-long documentary-style episodes, award-winning architect Piers Taylor and actress/property enthusiast Caroline Quentin travel the world to tour unconventional homes in extreme places.
The first season, which hits Netflix on March 5, sends Taylor and Quentin to Santa Monica, Arizona, New Zealand and the Swiss Alps, among other fascinating locations.
‘Roxanne Roxanne’:
This Netflix original film depicts the true story of the early life and rise of rapper Roxanne Shanté in Queens, New York, during the 1980s.
From age 14, the rap battle champion has worked to become one of the first and most popular female emcees to hit the hip-hop scene, but not without struggle and sacrifice.
The film has already received high praise from critics who viewed it at Sundance Film Festival in 2017 and it boasts a 90 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with some predicting it will be the best movie release from Netflix in March.
Roxanne, Roxanne hits the streaming platform on March 23.
‘Benji’:
The creators of the original 1974 film Benji bring the furry tale back to life in this family-friendly movie distributed by Netflix. The “hero coming home” story is set to stream on the platform beginning March 16.
In the film, a determined dog comes to the rescue of a young boy and his sister when they stumble into serious danger, being kidnapped by robbers who are certainly in over their heads.
The lovable pup works to save his human family and repair their love for one another.