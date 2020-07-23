Netflix Applauded, Turkey Slammed After Streamer Scraps Show Over Government Interference
Netflix abandoned plans to produce a Turkish series after the country told the company to ax a gay character from its plot. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the show If Only, a planned eight-part dramatic romance, would no longer be moving forward. The Turkish government objected over the inclusion of an LGBTQ character and even denied producers license to film the project.
The streaming giant could have made changes to the character or even cut them out altogether. However, Netflix scrapped all plans instead of comprising the creative vision. While Netflix insisted they will produce other series in the country, many still saw the decision as a stand against censorship and a stand in support of the LGBTQ community. Others also took the opportunity to slam Turkey over its views. Scroll through to see what onlookers and Turkish residents are saying about the controversy.
prevnext
I don't blame Netflix for pulling out of Turkey. That can't continue to give money to a government that refuses to support equality of any kind. #netflixturkey— whit 🐘 (@rammerjam) July 17, 2020
prevnext
It is 2020. 2020! And still Turkey’s goverment trying to make people enemy against homosexuality. It is 21st century. People should be free with their sexual interests and about rest of their life about in everyway. #NetflixTurkey pic.twitter.com/uY2KfEIw7K— kaan (@kepthemc) July 20, 2020
prevnext
Good decision from Netflix. It's unfortunate for those who put in their hard work,but bigotry should never be excused. What a stupid government.— Myth (@xoMythxo) July 21, 2020
prevnext
It’s a shame that an entire cast has to be punished for the stupidity of a government. #notohate #equalrights #EqualityForAll— Christopher Cardoen (@Me__Tweeting) July 21, 2020
prevnext
@netflix to Turkey pic.twitter.com/vmzC8XQ3GO— Máté Franek (@MateFranek) July 21, 2020
prevnext
whose basically trying to be a dictator at this point wants to ban social media— elise ༄ؘ ˑ#istanbulsozlemesiyasatir (@KY0SHIWARRIORS) July 21, 2020
oh did i mention he made himself a palace and an artificial Island on the coast of Marmaris? you could've given that money to your public schools which are already a shit hole
prevnext
The further Turkey descends into religious extremism and chauvinism, the more it should be shunned and sidelined by the rest of the world.— Steven W. Hunter (@StevenWHunter) July 21, 2020
prev
Netflix cancelled their Turkish productions because RTÜK did not allow a gay theme to be in a tv show...it’s 2020. Nice to see Turkey go backwards as always while other countries are developing and becoming more accepting. #NetflixTurkiye— Sarp Şardan (@sardansarp) July 19, 2020