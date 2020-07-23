Netflix Applauded, Turkey Slammed After Streamer Scraps Show Over Government Interference

Netflix abandoned plans to produce a Turkish series after the country told the company to ax a gay character from its plot. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the show If Only, a planned eight-part dramatic romance, would no longer be moving forward. The Turkish government objected over the inclusion of an LGBTQ character and even denied producers license to film the project.

The streaming giant could have made changes to the character or even cut them out altogether. However, Netflix scrapped all plans instead of comprising the creative vision. While Netflix insisted they will produce other series in the country, many still saw the decision as a stand against censorship and a stand in support of the LGBTQ community. Others also took the opportunity to slam Turkey over its views. Scroll through to see what onlookers and Turkish residents are saying about the controversy.