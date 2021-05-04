Netflix Answers 'Shadow and Bone' Fans' Wishes With New App Feature

✖

Netflix has gotten a huge response for Shadow and Bone over the last two weeks, but on Tuesday the streaming service finally gave fans what they really want. It added a new profile icon option from the show — Milo the goat. Those who have gotten at least a few episodes into the series by now know that while Alina may be the Sun Summoner, Milo is the real hero.

"Praise the Saints, your wishes have been granted," the official Shadow and Bone Twitter account wrote on Tuesday evening when the Milo icon dropped. Users could already identify themselves within their Netflix accounts as either Alina (Jessie Mei Li), General Kirigan (Ben Barnes), Mal (Archie Renaux), Kaz (Freddy Carter), Jesper (Kit Young), Inej (Amita Suman), Morotzova's Stag or the crow head on Kaz's cane, and now Milo has joined the mix. Judging by fans' responses online so far, he is more emblematic of the series than anything else on the menu.

thank you very much, my bf and i are matching now #shadowandbone pic.twitter.com/ztVQJ6RlwV — my tailbone is killing me (@youinej) May 4, 2021

"MOST FABULOUS GOAT IN RAVKA," one fan tweeted in response. Another added: "WHO'S THE INTERN RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS PLS," while a third wrote: "Sorry Alina but I must pay my respects to Sankt Milo."

For those who may have missed Milo in the chaos of Shadow and Bone, the goat was introduced in Episode 3, "The Making at the Heart of the World," as Kaz, Jesper, Inej and Arken (Howard Charles) are trying to make their way across the Shadow Fold. While the crew expects Arken to sacrifice the little goat to the vicious Volcra outside, it turns out he was brought along as an emotional support animal during the stressful journey. Jesper takes full advantage of his services.

I won't spoil the rest of the season, but Milo goes on to play a surprisingly pivotal role in the fate of Ravka and the rest of the "Grishaverse." The little goat was not included in any of the source material books written by Leigh Bardugo, and he is one of many additions that fans have welcomed into the canon. For all its popularity, Shadow and Bone made a surprising number of changes to its story compared to its peers in the fantasy genre.

The premiere season dropped in one big batch last month with eight episodes in total, and many fans have already finished the series — some more than once. They are ready to get the next installment, but so far Netflix has not officially renewed the show. Based on its success so far, a renewal seems likely, but fans are dying for it to become official.

In the meantime, many new readers are flocking to Bardugo's books, which are available on Amazon here in print, digital and audiobook format. It is recommended that you read the whole Shadow and Bone trilogy first, since Six of Crows takes place later in the timeline in the books, and would therefore spoil other elements of the series. Shadow and Bone Season 1 is streaming now on Netflix.

