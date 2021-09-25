‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Drops Behind-the-Scenes Preview of Netflix Prequel Series

The Witcher: Blood Origin just began filming last month, yet fans already have their first behind-the-scenes look at the Netflix original series. The show is a prequel to The Witcher, and there is no word yet on when it might premiere. However, with the release of this new clip during Netflix’s TUDUM virtual fan event, it feels closer to reality than ever before.

Writer and showrunner Declan de Barra hosted the behind-the-scenes featurette himself, highlighting the tight-knit cast and crew and their work together so far. He showed off the sets, including the central location in the studio and some of the sprawling vistas beyond, where more epic scenes will be set. Although work on the show is just getting underway, there seemed to be a lot for fans to see.

The Witcher: Blood Origin is set 1,200 years before the events of the main series, and will reportedly depict the creation of the first Witcher and the magical event known as the “Conjunction of the Spheres.” These are all aspects of the world of The Witcher that has never been depicted before, either in the Witcher Saga books, the video games or even the obscure comic book adaptations.

Blood Origin will tackle this original material as a 6-episode limited series, written by Declan de Barra. De Barra wrote on the first season of The Witcher, and he is working with producer Lauren S. Hissrich on this spinoff as well. Because it is a brand new story set in the distant past, there are no familiar characters that fans can latch onto in anticipation of the premiere.

There is, however, an all-star cast. Blood Origin stars Laurence O’Fuarain as Fjall — a human warrior with a score to settle — Sophia Brown as Éile — an elf with a penchant for music, traveling and combat all at once — and Michelle Yeoh plays Scían, a warrior elf grieving the loss of her tribe and seeking to reclaim its stolen sacred sword.

Judging by the character descriptions published by Netflix, it may be their respective quests for vengeance that bring these two characters together. Meanwhile, other stars of the series include Lenny Henry as Balor, Mirren Mack as Merwyn, Nathaniel Curtis as Brían, Dylan Moran as Uthrok “One-Nut,” Jacob Collins-Levy as Eredin, Lizzie Annis as Zacaré, Huw Novelli as Callan “Brother Death,” Francesca Mills as Meldof, Amy Murray as Fenrik and Zach Wyatt as Syndril.

The Witcher: Blood Origin is filming now in the U.K., and has no precise release date yet. Stay tuned for more updates on this and other shows from the Netflix TUDUM virtual fan event.