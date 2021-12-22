Netflix Adds Iconic NBC Show and Its Spinoff Movie

Netflix has added and iconic NBC show, as well as a spinoff movie, to the streaming services roster of new content. Right now, subscribers can relive the action of Knight Rider, a classic TV series starring David Hasselhoff. In the show, Hasselhoff plays Michael Knight, “a sleek, high-tech and modern crime fighter assisted by KITT, an advanced, artificially intelligent, self-aware, and nearly indestructible car.” KITT was voiced by William Daniels, a legendary character actor who would later go on to star as Mr. Feeny in .

Knight Rider debuted in 1982 and ran for four seasons, eventually ending in 1986. In 1991, Knight Rider 2000 debuted, a made-for-TV spin-off movie that continued the adventures of Michael and KITT. Back in 2017, Hasselhoff sat down with AV Club to talk about his life and career and stated that Knight Rider is the one project he’s done where he’d actually want to live inside the story if he could. “The theme of was that one man can make a difference. It’s made such a big difference in so many lives,” he said. “Without Knight Rider, I wouldn’t have been in [Guardians of the Galaxy], and without Knight Rider, I wouldn’t be in development for another TV series.”

Hasselhoff continued, “It affected so many people. The audience that watched it has all grown up. They’re telling me, ‘I love you, man! Can I tell you my Knight Rider story?’ It affected them when they were 8 or 9 years old, and sometimes it brought them through a rough time. I respond to that, you know. I say, ‘God, this is so cool.’”

Most recently, it was announced that movie studio Spyglass Entertainment is working on a new Knight Rider reboot, separate from the short-lived 2008 sequel series which revolved around Michael Knight’s son. Speaking about the new reimagining of his classic show, Hasselhoff told Heavy Consequence, “The details I can share are I have an emotional hand in it and I have a passion. The guy who’s writing it is a major Knight Rider fan. He sent me a picture of him in the Knight Rider car. His name is T.J. Fixman.”

He added, “The concept, I don’t really know. I threw my hat in the ring as ‘nostalgia meets Knight Rider of today,’ which is not a new Knight Rider, but a continuation of it. They want to do a script that has my approval on it. Whether I’m in it or not, or whether I approve of it, the answer is: I don’t know.”

Hasselhoff went on to say, “But I had the rights for about 10 years to Knight Rider, and I couldn’t get a bite. And these guys have it now because of the timing, because of the resurgence of nostalgia, because the guy who’s doing it gets it. It’s not about a talking car. It’s about the relationship between Michael and KITT. And it’s also about the action and ‘one man can make a difference.’ And if they do that, I’ll probably support it. If they don’t do that, they’ve hassled The Hoff.”