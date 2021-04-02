Here's How 'Boy Meets World' Star William Daniels Celebrated His 94th Birthday

✖

Boy Meets World alum William Daniels celebrated his 94th birthday by getting in touch with fans. Best known for portraying fan-favorite character Mr. Feeny on the sitcom, which ran from 1993-2000, and later making a handful of appearances on the spinoff, Girl Meets World, which ran from 2014-2017, Daniels turned 94 on Wednesday, March 31.

Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of his big day, Daniels revealed he planned to spend at least part of his birthday filming Cameos with his son, Michael. The video-sharing website allows fans to connect to their favorite celebrities through personalized messages. Daniels has been on the service for some time now and said he's "amazed" by all of the love and support he's received from fans. On the site, Daniels' bio reads, "Mr. Feeny from Boy Meets World, the voice of KITT in Knight Rider, John Adams from the musical 1776, Dr. Craig in St. Elsewhere. Two-time Emmy-winning actor with many more credits." Fans can request a message from him for $150, with Daniels having already done several, earning him a 5-star rating from his fans.

Of course, Daniels had more planned than just spending his day with fans, as he also scheduled some family time. The actor told the outlet that following some time on Cameo, he planned to head out for a birthday dinner at California Pizza Kitchen in Los Angeles alongside his wife, Bonnie Bartlett, his son, Michael, and his granddaughter, Grace.

Reflecting on the milestone birthday, which he quipped is "better than the alternative," Daniels credited his longevity in part to exercise, something that likely comes as little surprise to fans who keep up to date on the actor on social media. Back in December 2019, the actor showed an impressive clip of himself doing a few situps, writing, "if at first you don’t succeed, roll, roll again. Happy Monday, youngins!"

Daniels also credited "love and family" for his long life. He and Bartlett have been married for neatly 70 years, having tied the knot 1951 after first meeting while they were both studying at Northwestern University. In December, the couple opened up to Forbes about their love, with Daniels telling the outlet, "I think our relationship is based on mutual respect and I think she is smarter than me, better actor than me, and so I just hang on, you know, and try to get along."

Daniels is best known for playing the teacher Mr. Feeny on Boy Meets World. His other credits include playing Mark Craig in NBC's medical drama St. Elsewhere, a role that earned him two Emmy awards. His other credits include 1994's The American Revolution, The King of Queens, and Grey's Anatomy, among numerous others.