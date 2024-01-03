'Sanctuary: A Witch's Tale': Abigail Looks for Answers Following Her Son's Death (Exclusive Clip)

Sanctuary: A Witch's Tale will premiere on AMC+ and Sundance Now this week, and the town wants to know what happened to Dan Whithall. PopCullture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the premiere episode that includes Dan's mother Abigail (Amy de Bhrun) going to the police station and looking for answers. DCI Maggie Knight (Stepanie Levi-John) assures Abigail they are doing everything they can to find out what happened to her son, who died at a party.

The series is set in a world where witchcraft is real. It takes place in the English town of Sanctuary, where witches have lived peacefully for hundreds of years. Sanctuary: A Witch's Tale stars Elaine Cassidy as Sarah Fenn, a witch who helps the people of Sanctuary solve their problems when conventional remedies have failed. But when Dan dies in an apparent accident, people begin to beleive that Sarah's daughter, Harper (Hazel Doupe) had something to do with it since they were dating. Abigail is convinced that Harper is responsible for Dan's death, leading to her launching a witch-hunt to get justice.

In an interview with the Boston Herald, Cassidy describes Sanctuary as "A tight-knit, warm community with good schools and opportunities. Life seems to be easy in Sanctuary. And then, it all unravels. We have to start off in a good place," she explained, "because we don't really end up in a good place."

She also talked about how Sanctuary is like any other community, but with witches. "To me, this feels like a world that we completely know. It's the world we live in," she said. "The only difference is that the way you go to the chiropractor, to the herbalist, some people go to the witch. This is a world where witches have a place in society. There's certain jobs that they're not allowed to ever take. You can never be in government because of the fear of using your power to make change legally. It's a world that we recognize."

The first two episodes of Sanctuary: A Witch's Tale will premiere on Jan. 4 on AMC+ and Sundance Now. New episodes will premiere every Thursday until the season finale on Feb. 8.