Netflix: 9 Shows Leaving This Week

It is time again for Netflix‘s roster to trim down this week, and some of the platform’s best hidden gems are saying goodbye.

There are a lot of exciting new things coming to Netflix in the near future, but as always, that means that other programs need to leave the catalogue. Netflix is ditching some foreign and unscripted series this week, many of which have only one season on the platform or less.

The titles being culled from your queue this week are almost entirely docuseries. The shows feature clear and concise looks at aspects of life many people have no experience with, keeping the public informed on science, environmentalism or culture.

Others may be less impactful, but no less fun to watch. Netflix is saying goodbye to some heart-pounding action shows, thoughtful retrospectives and even one glimpse into the world’s strangest mysteries.

As always, the platform gave fans a little warning that the shows were leaving. All of them have their expiration dates listed on the website’s “overview” tab, and many appear in Netflix’s “Leaving Soon” category. Still, it never hurts to check and see if one of your favorites, or something you’ve been meaning to get to is about to leave for good.

Here is a look at nine shows leaving Netflix this week.

‘A Man Called God’

South Korean action series A Man Called God left Netflix on Monday, Feb. 11.

The show combined the tropes of a science fiction spy thriller with unfiltered romance for one of the most beloved Korean Melodramas available on the streaming service. The show follwed a secret agent who somehow obtained god-like abilities, and was also known as The Man Almighty.

‘Cain and Abel’

Korean drama Cain and Abel also left Netflix on Monday. The show followed two brothers — one who is a talented doctor and one who is jealous and spiteful. The two find a lot of conflict in their love lives, as they are both in enamored with the same woman. They also battle for their father’s love.

With just 20 episodes, this show was a great introduction to the world of Korean melodrama for new viewers, but sadly, Netflix has taken it off of its roster.

‘Changing Seas’

There are never enough nature documentaries to go around, especially when it comes to the ocean. One of Netflix’s burgeoning titles in the genre, Changing Seas, is saying goodbye on Friday, Feb. 15. Changing Seas takes a look at the natural resources of the ocean and the threats that face it.

Hosted by Peter Thomas, Only four episodes are available on the streaming service, so there is plenty of time to watch them all before they leave.

‘Close Quarter Battles’

For action fans that want a mroe blow-by-blow look at military and police operations, there was Close Quarter Battles. The docuseries broke down the strategies and protocols of armed encounters with host Terry Schappert, a veteran of the U.S. Special Forces. The show is leaving Netflix on Friday, Feb. 15, so check it out while you have the chance if you are interested.

‘Desperate Hours’

Desperate Hours takes fans into some of the most devastating disasters and tragedies in modern history through the perspectives of eye-witnesses and survivors.

The docuseries explores everything from plane crashes to tsunamis. If you’re hoping to hear the harrowing tales, you only have until Friday, Feb. 15.

‘The Game 365’

An emotional docuseries titled The Game 365 is bowing out of Netflix on Friday.

The show is hosted by sportscaster and baseball legend Fran Healy, as he interviews some of the biggest names in sports. He takes a reflective look at their lives and careers, and how the games they love affected them.

‘The New Frontier’

One of the boldest shows leaving Netflix this month is The New Frontier, a docuseries exploring the latest advances and prospects in space exploration.

The show’s conceit is that space exploration has fallen by the wayside in the last several decades, but new technology has caused a resurgence. The show takes a look at where space travel could realistically go in the coming years.

‘Top 10 Secrets and Mysteries’

One of Netflix’s best conspiracy theory docuseries, Top 10 Secrets and Mysteries, is leaving the catalogue on Friday, Feb. 15. The British show explored a range of topics, including UFO phenomena, cryptozoological creatures and other persistent topics that science could not make sense of. In one season with 13 episodes, the show tackled all kinds of complex issues and made them palatable for beginners.

If you’re looking for an entry-level look at secret cults, crop circles and more, check this show out while you can.

‘Sports Adventure’

Finally, docuseries Sports Adventure will be leaving Netflix after Saturday, Feb. 16.

The show traced the stunts and antics of some of the most extreme athletes in the world, who took their competitive passions to the next level by facing the challenges of nature itself. There are 20 episodes in the first season on Netflix, so watch them now while you can.