Netflix’s 8 Biggest Cancellations Ever

Netflix announced that it canceled One Day at a Time after three seasons, adding a new name to its list of all-time biggest cancellations.

The sitcom’s end with the streaming service is just one in a long line of cancellation’s that Netflix has handed out over the past few years.

Below, we have put together a list of some other major series that Netflix has dropped.

One Day at a Time

Seasons: Three

On March 14, Netflix announced that it had chosen to end One Day at a Time after three critically acclaimed seasons. In their statement, the streaming service cited low viewership as the reason for why they decided to cancel the series.

“We’ve made the very difficult decision not to renew One Day At A Time for a fourth season,” a statement from Netflix read. “The choice did not come easily — we spent several weeks trying to find a way to make another season work but in the end simply not enough people watched to justify another season.”

Fans quickly took to social media to express their frustration over the cancellation, but series co-creators Mike Royce and Gloria Calderon Kellett assured fans that they were planning to seek another home for the series.

Sense8

Seasons: Two

Netflix’s first big controversial cancellation was the sci-fi series Sense8, which they cancelled after only two seasons and a special.

Fans nearly revolted when the announcement was made, with online petitions calling for Netflix to being the show back emerging almost immediately. The streaming giant heard the fans, and worked out a deal with producers for the show to get a finale film.

American Vandal

Seasons: Two

In October 2018, Netflix announced that it had cancelled American Vandal after two seasons.

The faux-documentary series was acclaimed by critics and fans alike, which made news of the cancellation come as a big surprise.

“We’re very grateful to the creators, writers, cast and crew for bringing their innovative comedy to Netflix, and to the fans and critics who embraced its unique and unconventional humor,” Netflix said in a statement announcing the cancellation.

Daredevil

Seasons: Three

Daredevil was the first series to launch after the big Netflix/Marvel deal, and it was the third one to be canceled.

Fans were extremely upset over the news, as the series has widely been considered the best of the entire crop of Netflix’s Marvel series.

Many are hoping to see if the series makes a return with the new Disney streaming app — considering that Disney owns Marvel — but the chances of that seem very slim.

House of Cards

Seasons: Six

House of Cards’ cancellations was by far the most complex one ever for Netflix, as it really had nothing to do with viewership.

The streaming company initially wanted to cancel the series after Season 5, following accusations of sexual assault, harassment, and misconduct by series star Kevin Spacey.

However, much of Season 6 had already been filmed, and not wanting the hard work of the rest of the cast and crew to go to waste, producers and Netflix worked out a deal where the show would kill off Spacey’s Frank Underwood and the show would end with its sixth season.

Everything Sucks

Seasons: One

Everything Sucks! was a coming-of-age dramedy that launched on Netflix Feb. 16, 2018.

The show garnered a positive response from critics, and had audiences talking about how relatable the narrative was. All the love the show received just wasn’t enough to keep it going, it turned out, as Netflix announced just two months later that it had cancelled the show.

The Get Down

Seasons: One

Similar to American Vandal and Everything Sucks!, The Get Down was a Netflix series that was praised by both critics and fans, but just couldn’t seem to catch a break.

Unlike those aforementioned series, however, this musical drama reportedly cost an estimated $120 million to produce just 11 episodes. Ultimately, it seems the ballooning budget is likely what did the series in.

Luke Cage

Seasons: Two

Before Daredevil got the axe, Netflix canceled Luke Cage, another well-liked Marvel series.

“Unfortunately, Marvel’s Luke Cage will not return for a third season,” Marvel said in a statement at the time.

“Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is grateful to the dedicated showrunner, writers, cast and crew who brought Harlem’s Hero to life for the past two seasons, and to all the fans who have supported the series,” the statement concluded.

Honorable Mentions:

TRAVELERS

Travelers was a sci-fi series that ran for three seasons, and starred Will & Grace’s Eric McCormack

“A lot of you have been asking about the possibility of a Season 4, but many of you have been saying, ‘Look, if this is it, what a moving and surprising and profound ending it is.’ Well, I’m afraid it is [the end],” Travelers star Eric McCormack announced in a video posted to Twitter.

“Who knows what the future holds, but Travelers Program 1, as we call it, is complete… Much love from 3468 in the 21st,” he continued, implying that it’s possible that the show could be resurrected at some point.

Iron Fist

Just days before announcing that Luke Cage was canceled, Netflix also revealed that Iron Fist — another Marvel series — was also not returning.

While it was no secret that Iron Fist Season 1 did not land with as mush power as producers hoped, the overwhelming majority of viewers seemed to agree that Season 2 was much better.

Sadly, the increased quality of the follow-up season did not help save the show, and it ended with a whimper after only two seasons.

THE PUNISHER, AND JESSICA JONES

Recently, Netflix wrapped up its contract with Marvel by officially cancelling the last of its series with the comic book publisher-turned-film and TV juggernaut.

The Punisher came to an end after only two seasons — with the character first popping up on Season 2 of Daredevil — and Jessica Jones was canceled with a third (and final) season still on the way.

