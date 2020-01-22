NBC’s Peacock Launch Date, Price Details Revealed

NBC has revealed the launch date for its new streaming service, Peacock, as well as the subscription price. Fans have been dying to hear more about this new package, and now some will be able to sign up starting on April 15. The service will have both a free version and a premium, paid version available.

NBCUniversal gave some details about Peacock on Thursday, during a presentation for investors and industry insiders, according to TV Guide. The service has been highly anticipated, especially for those mourning the loss of shows like The Office and Friends on Netflix.

Peacock will stand out in the increasingly crowded streaming industry with its free version. However, even this will only be available to customers using Comcast‘s Xfinity X1 and Flex cable services at first, starting on April 15. People with cable and internet providers other than Comcast will not be able to sign up until July 15.

Still, the exclusivity may be tempered by the price point. Peacock will have an ad-supported plan with no subscription price, giving users full access to Saturday Night Live, Chicago P.D. and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. There will also be movies like Back to the Future, courtesy of NBCUniversal.

A premium version will also be available for $5 per month. This will still have ads, but will also give access to even more content. It reportedly includes an upcoming Battlestar Galactica reboot, and other originals down the road.

Finally, the premium, ad-free version of Peacock will cost $10 per month. This includes access to the entire library with no commercial breaks.

Peacock has promised that ads on the service will be limited, taking up just five minutes out of every hour of watching time. The service is also counting on live events to drive subscriptions — particularly the 2020 summer Olympics coverage, which will begin in July when the service goes public.

If that does not work, however, Peacock is counting on original content to draw people in. This includes reboots like Saved By the Bell and Punky Brewster, as well as brand new shows. Some are reportedly from Michael Schur, the creator of The Good Place, Parks and Recreation and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Even SNL creator Lorne Michaels is reportedly contributing to the service.

All in all, Peacock has gotten some of the least backlash of any streaming service announcement in recent months, likely due to its tiered plans. For many fans, the service will simply be a way to re-watch their comfort shows again and again, though the company may try to tempt them with upgrades.

Peacock launches for Comcast users on April 15, and goes nationwide on July 15, 2020.