‘Narcos’ Location Scout Found Dead in Mexico

A location scout for Netflix’s Narcos was found shot to death in Mexico on Monday while he was on the job.

En parajes #Edomex, Carlos Muñoz Portal (37), buscaba locaciones para serie @NarcosNetflix . Fue encontrado muerto, por balas, en automóvil pic.twitter.com/Dbn6brJp1w — Julio Astillero (@julioastillero) September 16, 2017

Carlos Muñoz Portal, pictured above, was found in his car riddled with bullets in the Hidalgo state, according to Variety. Hidalgo has the highest murder rate in Mexico, with 182 murders committed in July alone.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Local journalists report that investigators are not clear what events led up to Portal’s death.

Portal was scouting locations for season four of Narcos when he died.

He was a highly regarded member of the Netflix original series’ production. In addition to Narcos, Portal worked with production company Redrum on Fast & Furious, Spectre, Resident Evil: Extinction and Sicario.

“We are aware of the passing of Carlos Muñoz Portal, a well-respected location scout, and send our condolences to his family,” a Netflix representative said. “The facts surrounding his death are still unknown as authorities continue to investigate.”

Photo Credit: Netflix / Juan Pablo Gutierrez

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!