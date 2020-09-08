'Mulan' Remake Boycotts Are Ramping up Again
The live-adaptation of a classic Walt Disney animated movie, Mulan, finally was released after being pushed back months amid the coronavirus pandemic. With it now available to watch via Disney Plus, the film is now seeing yet another hurdle come its way as many are calling for a boycott of the movie due to controversy surrounding the leading lady.
Liu Yifei, who stars as Mulan, made a comment on Weibo, which is one of the biggest Chinese social media platforms, in which she showed her support for the Hong Kong police. "I support the Hong Kong police,” she wrote. “You can all attack me now. What a shame for Hong Kong." This occurred in 2019 as the country was in the midst of pro-democracy protests. To this day, the police remain under a heavy microscope, even recently being captured on video tackling a 12-year-old girl to the ground during a protest. With Yifei showing her stance on the issue, many viewers have shown their disinterest in supporting a film where the main star shares those beliefs.
It’s unclear what and if any impact has occurred with the boycotts in regards to the success of the launch. Disney tagged the movie with a $30 cost for users.
Mulan was loyal to her Country, but this actress, as an America citizen, was loyal to the Tyranny of Communist China.
When this Mulan supports injustice, we don’t support this Mulan.#BoycottMulan. pic.twitter.com/MmYmUVvBsD— deinhk😷 (@deinhk) September 5, 2020
I knew nothing about this and was quite looking forward to this film. I will now be boycotting it entirely. #HumanRights #BoycottMulan— Angela Condon (@IrishCondon79) September 5, 2020
and ironically, Liu is a US citizen, enjoying the freedom of speech, but instead endorses the brutal CCP who is notorious for oppressing dissidents— CJM (@realcjmcdonald) September 5, 2020
I was looking forward to this movie.— ivy krabye (@ivykrabye) September 6, 2020
I can live for the rest of my life without watching Mulan, but I cannot live seeing people dying fighting for democracy and freedom of speech. To put it in perspective, fighting for my human rights!
i understand a lot of yall are prolly excited bout the live action mulan, but please please please boycott it. the actress who plays mulan says that she stands with the hong kong police. ill try and explain things to the best of my abilities but even i dont know much bout it— audrey ❦ | look at 📌 please (@dormir_etoiles) September 4, 2020
BOYCOTT MULAN, STAND WITH HONG KONG!! We protest against police brutality in the US but support a film where the main actress openly supports the CCP?? Hong Kong has been fighting for freedom for over a year!— claudia lucia (@artsbylucia) September 7, 2020
#BoycottMulan We can't allow the Chinese Communist Party to push people around. Boycott the movie "Mulan!" It's badly made and pushes a Communist agenda.— Richard Clifford (@thevirus300) September 7, 2020