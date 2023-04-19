'Mrs. Davis' Star Chris Diamantopoulos on His 'Awesome' Character in Peacock Series (Exclusive)

Chris Diamantopoulos has been working hard for the last 23 years and has been in several notable movies and tv shows during that time, such as Silicon Valley, Empire State and Red Notice. On April 20, fans will see the 47-year-old actor playing a unique role in the Peacock series Mrs. Davis. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Diamantopoulos about his role in the series that also stars Betty Gilpin, Jake McDorman and David Arquette.

"I would describe JQ as thinking that JQ is really, really awesome," Diamantopoulos exclusively told PopCulture. "He really thinks of himself as the man. So JQ is the leader of an underground resistance, and they are resisting Mrs. Davis. Now, Mrs. Davis, if you haven't figured out, is an artificial intelligence that has arrived in our midst to solve all the world's problems. With the arrival of Mrs. Davis, we lose wars, we lose famine, there is no suffering. Anything anyone wants they can have because Mrs. Davis can provide."

(Photo: Irvin Rivera)

Diamantopoulos continued: "She's sort of like the, she's the all-knowing and all-giving social media and search engine all wrapped into one and she connects us all in a way that we've never been connected before. But JQ and some other brave freedom fighters smell a rat, and they feel like this isn't a good thing, this isn't benevolent, this isn't altruistic. There's something nefarious going on here, and JQ is determined to stop it."

Gilpin plays the main character Simone, a number who is battling Mrs. Davis. Diamantopoulos made sure he gave a ton of praise to Gilpin who is known for her work on the Netflix series GLOW. "I just think I'm the luckiest guy in the world that I get to do these jobs," he said. "But it really takes it to the next level when you work with someone like Betty Gilpin.

"Look, I'm married to an actor, my wife Becki Newton, she's about as good as it gets. She's not only terrific at her craft, but is such an amazing person to be around. And Betty reminded me very much of the way that Becki works. She is the most open-hearted and open-handed collaborator. She is so unbelievably professional and prepared. She is so willing to throw all of that preparation away and throw caution to the wind and try things that are daring and try things that are unique. She is funnier than anyone I've worked with, and she might well be the most talented actor I've worked with to date. I think that she is on fire with charisma and talent."

Mrs. Davis is a unique show that already has an 89% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. And Diamontopoulos has an interesting way to describe the series to fans. He said: "If you took a giant bucket-full of popular cinematic pop culture references, sprinkled on a healthy dash of [Quentin] Tarantino, couple of scoopfuls of Cohen Brothers, and then laced all of that with the [Damon] Lindelof secret spices, put it in a blender, oh, you'd have to put in maybe a little Loony Tunes, some of the old Chuck Jones stuff, and then just let it sit for a while, planted it in the ground, that's the show."

The first four episodes of Mrs. Davis will premiere on Peacock on April 20, with the remaining four episodes debuting weekly on Thursdays.