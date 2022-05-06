'Moon Knight' Season 2 Not Happening Just Yet

✖

The final episode of Moon Knight premiered on Disney+ on Wednesday, and fans are ready for Season 2 of the Marvel series. But it looks like fans will have to wait for that to happen because Moon Knight has not been officially renewed for a new season. Deadline spoke to series executive producer Mohamed Diab and was asked if he's expected to be back for Season 2.

"We don't know if there's a next season," Diab said. "Marvel doesn't go with a conventional way, so even if they like the character and want to extend the world, it could be season 2, it could be a standalone film, or he can join another superhero's journey. I'm kept in the dark just like the fans. We never discussed it being a season 2, but one day there's going to be an expansion, but I don't know how it's going to look like."

Moon Knight executive producer Grant Curtis also said, "I don't know," when it comes to the future of the show. He also said, "As a fan, I want to know, because Oscar created such an engaging, emotional performance that people want to see more of the Steven-Marc-Jake story."

Moon Knight, tells the story of Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac), a mercenary who has a dissociative identity disorder. He became the avatar of the Egyptian moon God Khonsu to become Moon Knight. But his alternate identity, Steven Grant, is also in the mix and becomes Mr. Knight. And in the mid-credits scene of the final episode fans are introduced to a third identity, Jake Lockley.

Isaac recently spoke to RadioTimes about Moon Knight Season 2 and said nothing is official yet. "You know, I think we approached it as 'this is the story.' And let's just put everything out on the table on this story," Isaac said, per Forbes. "There's definitely no official plans to continue it. I think it would depend on what the story is. That being said, I love being Steven," he said. "I just love it. It's just like, physically, it's so much fun to be him. So, you know, if there was a story that really made sense, I'd be happy to be part of it."