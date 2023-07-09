'Moesha' Is Leaving Netflix

Three years after initially coming to Netflix, popular '90s sitcom Moesha is leaving the streamer. The UPN show, starring Brandy in the titular role, focused on the life of a Black upper-middle-class family told through the eyes of teenager Moesha. It lasted for six seasons and 127 episodes and is still definitely beloved today, which is why it's such a shame it's leaving Netflix, apparently on July 31, according to the show's Netflix profile.

Moesha joined Netflix in August 2020, in a move by Netflix to have more Black representation, with the show being joined by other classic African-American shows from the '90s and '00s, including Moesha spin-off The Parkers, Sister Sister, One on One, and more. While this news is upsetting, the series is actually streaming on other platforms, so once it leaves Netflix, there will be other ways to watch it, including for free on Tubi or on Paramount+, so not all hope is lost.

The reasoning for Moesha's removal is unknown, but it's possible licensing rights have expired since the series is being removed exactly three years after it first came to the platform. Whether or not the show will come back to Netflix is also unknown, but titles have come and gone from the streamer before, so it's very possible that sometime in the future, Moesha and co. will come back to the streaming giant. For now, though, fans will want to watch Moesha one more time before it's too late to do so on Netflix, but at least it is streaming elsewhere.

Moesha also starred William Allen Young, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Countess Vaughn, Lamont Bentley, Shar Jackson, Marcus T. Paulk, Yvette Wilson, Fredro Starr, and Ray J, and was created by Ralph Farquhar, Sara V. Finney, and Vida Spears. The series spawned the above-mentioned The Parkers, which ran for five seasons and starred Vaughn, Wilson, Mo'Nique, Dorien Wilson, Jenna von Oÿ, Ken L., and Mari Morrow. Meanwhile, Girlfriends and The Game, which have the same creators as Moesha and The Parkers, exist in the same universe.

Make sure to watch Moesha on Netflix before the end of the month so it's not too late, and hopefully, it will come back to the streamer at a later time. Even though the series ended in 2001, it's obviously still quite a beloved show to this day, and it's definitely disappointing that it's being removed from Netflix, but at least there are still other options to watch it.