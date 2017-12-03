Netflix Officially Renews ‘Mindhunter’ for Second Season

After rumors of a second season of Mindhunter being greenlit before season one even aired, Netflix has officially order a new season on the serial killer detective drama.

The show stars Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany as agents in the FBI’s Behavioral Science Unit. The duo interviews serial killers with the hopes of it solving their latest case.

In Netflix’s renewal announcement, they mention no details about a release date or returning cast members. However, Groff and McCallany are presumed to return with a late 2018 release window seems most likely.

The show’s second season has been expected for months, with showrunner David Fincher dropping some info in an interview about the show’s score earlier this year. Fincher, who also directed four season 1 episodes, revealed the season will focus on the Atlanta Child Murders.

The Atlanta murders were a troubling case in 1979–81 where 28 African-American children, adolescents and adults total were killed.

“Next year we’re looking at the Atlanta Child Murders, so we’ll have a lot more African-American music which will be nice,” Fincher told Billboard. “The music will evolve. It’s intended to support what’s happening with the show and for the show to evolve radically between seasons.”

Mindhunter already has a key tie to the case, which makes it perfect to dive into.

John E. Douglas, who co-wrote the book the series is based on, profiled the killer ahead of his capture, and even claimed more assailants could have been involved. He also famously gave and interview with People after Williams’ capture that led to a major pushback from the FBI.

All ten episodes of Mindhunter‘s first season are now streaming on Netflix.